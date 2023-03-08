The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast

Israeli ambassador hosts iconic Japanese culinary show

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
 
MARCH 8, 2023 11:29
Jerusalem Post 365 Days of Israeli Culture Around the World Culinary
 
(photo credit: EMBASSY OF ISRAEL IN JAPAN)
(photo credit: EMBASSY OF ISRAEL IN JAPAN)

An iconic Japanese culinary show was broadcasted live from the residence of the Israeli Ambassador to Tokyo Gilad Cohen in January.

The show “Recipes for the world” is produced by Japan’s public broadcaster NHK and features local female chef Hamauchi Chinami and veteran TV host Goto Shigeyoshi. The two were joined by Efrat Machikawa, Israeli cultural attache in Japan.

Chinami and Machikawa used typical Israeli fresh ingredients such as avocado, cucumbers and peppers to reinterpret a classic Japanese dish, chirashi-sushi salad, combining the vegetables with rice and local mushrooms.

The show was an opportunity to present Israel to a broad Japanese audience through the means of food.

During the show, Machikawa talked about her family in Israel and about some traits of  Israeli culture, such hospitality, warmth and inclination to be family-oriented.

(credit: EMBASSY OF ISRAEL IN JAPAN) (credit: EMBASSY OF ISRAEL IN JAPAN)

Hamauchi, Goto and Machikawa also talked about how vegetarian food is becoming more prevalent in both societies.

The show also covered topics such as the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Israel and Japan, the upcoming 75th anniversary since the establishment of the State of Israel and Israeli innovation, with a focus on food-tech and agri-tech.

The viewers could ask questions in real-time through social media, and the videos of the show and of the recipes prepared were distributed through both the Israeli embassy’s channels and the network’s channels.

This article is powered by Ministry of Foreign Affairs


Tags food Japan culinary
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by