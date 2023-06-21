Israel and Vietnam celebrate thirty years of diplomatic relations

Israeli innovation was in the spotlight during the celebrations of Israel’s 75th Independence Day in Vietnam, which also marked thirty years of diplomatic relations between the two countries. The event was also broadcast on The Jerusalem Post website.

The reception organized by the Embassy of Israel in Hanoi under the auspices of Ambassador Yaron Meir saw the participation of many guests of honor, including the Vietnamese Deputy Foreign Minister, as well as the Deputy Foreign Minister of the country’s Communist Party.

Attendees also included several members of Vietman’s National Assembly, the president of the Israel-Vietnam Friendship Association, the President of the Union of Chambers of Commerce, the Deputy Director of the Ministry of Trade and Industry and Dr. Rafi Kot, who established a chain of clinics in Vietnam and has been instrumental in fostering the relations between the two nations.

Celebrations of Israel’s 75th Independence Day in Vietnam, (Credit: The Israeli Embassy in Hanoi)

The 30th anniversary since the establishment of diplomatic ties was celebrated with a special cake.

In addition, the event featured four booths devoted to Israeli innovation in irrigation, water treatment, fashion and virtual reality.

In his speech, the Vietnamese deputy foreign minister praised Israel's achievements and emphasized the great appreciation the country receives in Vietnam. He expressed admiration for the joint program for agriculture experts and for the free trade agreement - the first of its kind for Vietnam - highlighting its huge potential.

Celebrations of Israel’s 75th Independence Day in Vietnam (Credit: The Israeli Embassy in Hanoi)

The importance of the economic agenda in the relations between the two countries was also reflected in the impressive presence of senior officials from the leading economic corporations of Vietnam, most of which are located in Ho Chi Minh City, the country’s economic capital.

In addition, the electro Indie-pop duo known as "Ice Hokku" performed during the event, marking their first time playing in South East Asia. The Israeli live-looping artists, guitarist Anton Dmitriev and singer Julia Garnits, use a mix of guitars, synthesizers, drum machines, and voice layers that create a unique musical experience.

For their performance in Hanoi, they wore the designs of Liza Gardu, a contemporary Israeli artist and designer that incorporates Hebrew text and art in her outfits.

The Independence Day event also features the work of another two prominent Israeli designers, Danit Peleg and Kobi Levi, who showcased how innovation can revolutionize fashion.

"This year Israel and Vietnam celebrate 30 years of diplomatic relations and 30 years of cultural exchange,” said Meir. “We are delighted to see there was such an interest in the young and hip music Ice-Hokku brought to Vietnam”. Maayan Ben Tura, deputy ambassador: “This is also a testament to the Vietnamese interest to discover new sounds and cultures. We are happy to expose the audience to Fashion and Music from Israel".

>>>The event can be watched here