The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium

Israel and Vietnam celebrate thirty years of diplomatic relations

By ALAN ROSENBAUM
 
JUNE 21, 2023 18:10
Jerusalem Post 365 Days of Israeli Culture Around the World Music
 
The celebrations of Israel’s 75th Independence Day in Vietnam (photo credit: The Israeli Embassy in Hanoi)
The celebrations of Israel’s 75th Independence Day in Vietnam
(photo credit: The Israeli Embassy in Hanoi)

Israeli innovation was in the spotlight during the celebrations of Israel’s 75th Independence Day in Vietnam, which also marked thirty years of diplomatic relations between the two countries. The event was also broadcast on The Jerusalem Post website.

The reception organized by the Embassy of Israel in Hanoi under the auspices of Ambassador Yaron Meir saw the participation of many guests of honor, including the Vietnamese Deputy Foreign Minister, as well as the Deputy Foreign Minister of the country’s Communist Party.

Attendees also included several members of Vietman’s National Assembly, the president of the Israel-Vietnam Friendship Association, the President of the Union of Chambers of Commerce, the Deputy Director of the Ministry of Trade and Industry and Dr. Rafi Kot, who established a chain of clinics in Vietnam and has been instrumental in fostering the relations between the two nations.

Celebrations of Israel’s 75th Independence Day in Vietnam, (Credit: The Israeli Embassy in Hanoi)Celebrations of Israel’s 75th Independence Day in Vietnam, (Credit: The Israeli Embassy in Hanoi)

The 30th anniversary since the establishment of diplomatic ties was celebrated with a special cake.

In addition, the event featured four booths devoted to Israeli innovation in irrigation, water treatment, fashion and virtual reality.

In his speech, the Vietnamese deputy foreign minister praised Israel's achievements and emphasized the great appreciation the country receives in Vietnam. He expressed admiration for the joint program for agriculture experts and for the free trade agreement - the first of its kind for Vietnam - highlighting its huge potential.

Celebrations of Israel’s 75th Independence Day in Vietnam (Credit: The Israeli Embassy in Hanoi)Celebrations of Israel’s 75th Independence Day in Vietnam (Credit: The Israeli Embassy in Hanoi)

The importance of the economic agenda in the relations between the two countries was also reflected in the impressive presence of senior officials from the leading economic corporations of Vietnam, most of which are located in Ho Chi Minh City, the country’s economic capital.

In addition, the electro Indie-pop duo known as "Ice Hokku" performed during the event, marking their first time playing in South East Asia. The Israeli live-looping artists, guitarist Anton Dmitriev and singer Julia Garnits, use a mix of guitars, synthesizers, drum machines, and voice layers that create a unique musical experience.

For their performance in Hanoi, they wore the designs of Liza Gardu, a contemporary Israeli artist and designer that incorporates Hebrew text and art in her outfits.

The Independence Day event also features the work of another two prominent Israeli designers, Danit Peleg and Kobi Levi, who showcased how innovation can revolutionize fashion.

"This year Israel and Vietnam celebrate 30 years of diplomatic relations and 30 years of cultural exchange,” said Meir. “We are delighted to see there was such an interest in the young and hip music Ice-Hokku brought to Vietnam”. Maayan Ben Tura, deputy ambassador: “This is also a testament to the Vietnamese interest to discover new sounds and cultures. We are happy to expose the audience to Fashion and Music from Israel".

>>>The event can be watched here

This article is powered by Ministry of Foreign Affairs


Tags culture music israeli fashion designers Vietnam
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by