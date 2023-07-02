Hundreds of Jews and Christians gathered at the Bet El community in Mexico City to celebrate seventy years of diplomatic relations between Israel and Mexico with music and singing.

Assisted by Koolulam artists, about 400 people, most of them members of the community and some Evangelical Christians, performed together the iconic song “Jerusalem of Gold” in a new arrangement in Hebrew and Spanish by the cantor of the Beth El community Ani Litvak. The event was supported by the Embassy of Israel in Mexico.

Koolulam is an Israeli social musical initiative aimed at empowering communities and strengthening the fabric of society. They specialize in bringing together large groups of people in person or online in a unique artistic collaboration. Supported by Koolulam artists, for a few hours, participants step out of their comfort zone, awaken their senses, and set their voices free.

(credit: EMBASSY OF ISRAEL IN MEXICO)

“We teach everyone to listen - to themselves and to one another - and then create something powerful together,” the organization explains. “Through collaborative creative experiences, we bring together people of different backgrounds, cultures, faiths and geographies.”

"This original composition for a song considered one of the most popular among the Israeli and Jewish public in the world included words in Hebrew and Spanish and was accompanied by a Mexican folklore band,” said Israel's cultural attaché in Mexico Tal Itzhakov. “The performance beautifully embodied the connection and unity between the two peoples."