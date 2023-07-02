The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium

Jews and Christians sing together to celebrate 70 years of Israel-Mexico relations

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
 
JULY 2, 2023 11:13
Jerusalem Post 365 Days of Israeli Culture Around the World Music
 
(photo credit: EMBASSY OF ISRAEL IN MEXICO)
(photo credit: EMBASSY OF ISRAEL IN MEXICO)

Hundreds of Jews and Christians gathered at the Bet El community in Mexico City to celebrate seventy years of diplomatic relations between Israel and Mexico with music and singing.

Assisted by Koolulam artists, about 400 people, most of them members of the community and some Evangelical Christians, performed together the iconic song “Jerusalem of Gold” in a new arrangement in Hebrew and Spanish by the cantor of the Beth El community Ani Litvak. The event was supported by the Embassy of Israel in Mexico.

Koolulam is an Israeli social musical initiative aimed at empowering communities and strengthening the fabric of society. They specialize in bringing together large groups of people in person or online in a unique artistic collaboration. Supported by Koolulam artists, for a few hours, participants step out of their comfort zone, awaken their senses, and set their voices free.

(credit: EMBASSY OF ISRAEL IN MEXICO) (credit: EMBASSY OF ISRAEL IN MEXICO)

“We teach everyone to listen - to themselves and to one another - and then create something powerful together,” the organization explains. “Through collaborative creative experiences, we bring together people of different backgrounds, cultures, faiths and geographies.”

"This original composition for a song considered one of the most popular among the Israeli and Jewish public in the world included words in Hebrew and Spanish and was accompanied by a Mexican folklore band,” said Israel's cultural attaché in Mexico Tal Itzhakov. “The performance beautifully embodied the connection and unity between the two peoples."

This article is powered by Ministry of Foreign Affairs


Related Tags
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by