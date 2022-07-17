The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food

Israeli Embassy in Italy partners in new Hebrew alphabet design project

"Designing Hebrew” fuses an ancient language with contemporary design

By ALAN ROSENBAUM
 
JULY 17, 2022 23:43
Jerusalem Post 365 Days of Israeli Culture Around the World Visual Arts
 
People looking at the exhibition “Designing Hebrew”. (photo credit: National Museum of Italian Judaism and the Shoah _ Pictures by Bruno Leggieri)
People looking at the exhibition “Designing Hebrew”.
(photo credit: National Museum of Italian Judaism and the Shoah _ Pictures by Bruno Leggieri)

The revival of the Hebrew language is a unique event in modern history. From a dead language without any natural speakers, Hebrew became the spoken language of millions around the world, used as their primary mother tongue. The revitalization of Hebrew began in Europe and the land of Israel toward the end of the 19th century, when Hebrew changed from what had become an exclusively sacred language of prayer, ritual and study into a modern, spoken and written language. The story of the extraordinary transformation of the Hebrew language is unknown to many non-Jewish audiences worldwide.

With this background in mind, the Embassy of Israel in Rome began a new initiative, seeking creative ways to introduce Hebrew to new audiences. The Embassy partnered with the European Institute of Design in Rome (IED Rome) and the National Museum of Italian Judaism and the Shoah (MEIS) in Ferrara, and created a unique project entitled “Designing Hebrew.”

The idea was to redesign the Hebrew alphabet in a modern, artistic way by a group of young Italian illustrators. The young talents had no previous knowledge of Hebrew and were unfamiliar with Israeli history or culture. It was essential to provide them, through a series of training sessions, with historical, cultural and graphic background.

- From left to right: Max Giovagnoli, Head of the Visual Arts School of IED Rome; Smadar Shapira, Head of the Public Affairs Department of the Israeli Embassy in Italy, and Amedeo Spagnoletto, Director of National Museum of MEIS (Credit: Italian Judaism and the Shoah _ Pictures by Bruno Leggieri)- From left to right: Max Giovagnoli, Head of the Visual Arts School of IED Rome; Smadar Shapira, Head of the Public Affairs Department of the Israeli Embassy in Italy, and Amedeo Spagnoletto, Director of National Museum of MEIS (Credit: Italian Judaism and the Shoah _ Pictures by Bruno Leggieri)

The results of the project have been striking. The designers have created original artistic representations of the Hebrew letters and have interpreted them with a fresh, new perspective. Their works present hidden values and messages to be unfolded by the viewers. The designed letters were enlarged to a huge scale and are currently occupying the entire external facades of the Museum of Italian Judaism and the Shoah (MEIS) in Ferrara until February 2023. The original works will be presented in other locations throughout Italy over the next several months.

This article is powered by Ministry of Foreign Affairs


Tags Hebrew culture design italy Rome
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by