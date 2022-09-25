The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post 50 Influencers 2021

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid has been changing the Middle East

No. 2 on The Jerusalem Post's Top 50 Most Influential Jews of 2022: Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: SEPTEMBER 25, 2022 07:45

Updated: SEPTEMBER 25, 2022 07:54
Yair Lapid, the prime minister of Israel. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Yair Lapid, the prime minister of Israel.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

On March 27, Yair Lapid, the foreign minister at the time, convened a group of Arab foreign ministers from Morocco, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt in the Negev to participate in an unprecedented regional summit, attended by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

That evening, as the foreign ministers gathered for dinner, two Israeli-Arab terrorists affiliated with the Islamic State opened fire on a street in Hadera killing two Border Police officers. 

“There was a terrorist attack. I don’t have the details, but I’ll tell you one thing: if we do not condemn it together, now, this summit is over since it would then become just a façade.”

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid

“There was a terrorist attack,” Lapid told the foreign ministers. “I don’t have the details, but I’ll tell you one thing: if we do not condemn it together, now, this summit is over since it would then become just a façade.”

The Arab ministers agreed and together, the group issued a joint statement. It was then, Lapid later explained, that he knew that the Middle East had changed

Lapid welcomed US President Joe Biden to Israel in July. (credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO) Lapid welcomed US President Joe Biden to Israel in July. (credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)

A rocky 10 years in Israeli politics, now prime minister

In his 10 years in politics as the leader of Yesh Atid, Lapid’s career has seen its ups and downs. He started as a media star touted as a future prime minister but then left the government in 2015 to spend the next six years in the opposition. 

At the same time, his party - Yesh Atid - established itself as one of the smoothest communications and campaign operations Israel has ever seen. But a party that revolves almost entirely around its leader – Lapid determines its list, and anyone who challenged him was gone by the next Knesset – lives and dies by that leader.

Luckily for Yesh Atid, Lapid developed the political skill, the tenacity and the willingness to temporarily set aside his ego necessary to maneuver his way to the top. After the last election, Lapid had the patience and the wisdom to let Naftali Bennett be first in a rotation for the premiership, which meant that Bennett took the fall for the government’s collapse in June.

And while many politicians believed that Lapid would never take up the role, in June he became prime minister of the interim government, allowing him to run in the November election as an incumbent. He will remain premier until another government is formed in the ensuing weeks, and if that doesn’t happen, as it didn’t twice in 2019, he’ll stay in office for a few more months, for yet another election.

How has Lapid shaped Israeli foreign policy?

As foreign minister, Lapid brought sighs of relief to Washington and Western European capitals, which were pleased to hear his emphasis on liberal, democratic values that bring their countries and Israel together. He bolstered the Abraham Accords by launching the Negev Forum and has led what appears to be an effective campaign against a return to the 2015 nuclear deal, which American and Israeli officials now say is delayed at least until the middle of November. Whether it stays that way remains to be seen.

He explained his policy of trying to avoid a public spat at a recent cabinet meeting. “The correct policy,” Lapid said, “is the one that we have been leading in the past year: to continue the pressure, without causing a rupture, to present credible intelligence, to be part of the process without destroying the special relationship with the US.”

And while he has for the most part kept arguments with the Americans under wraps, he has stood up to the Biden administration when he felt Washington was crossing a line. This happened after the US called on Israel to review the IDF rules of engagement following news that an Israeli soldier had likely killed Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in Jenin.

“No one will dictate our live-fire instructions to us when we are fighting for our lives,” Lapid said earlier this month. “I will not let a fighter in the IDF who defended his life under fire from terrorists be prosecuted just so that we will receive applause abroad.”

Since this is Israel, even though Lapid may be prime minister for only six months, he faced the test of another operation in response to terrorists from Gaza threatening Israeli civilians. Under Lapid’s leadership, the IDF’s Operation Breaking Dawn came to a close within three days, with minimal international pressure, and with significant damage to Islamic Jihad.

Israeli elections

Meanwhile, Lapid is heading to an election with soaring food and housing prices, at a time when surveys show economic issues are Israelis’ top priority.

And while Lapid is trailing behind Netanyahu in the polls, no one believed that he would go from just 19 seats in June to 25 as he gets now in surveys, cutting down the gap between Likud and Yesh Atid to just six or seven seats. 

As the past four elections have proven though, that is not as important as the bloc of parties behind him. If Lapid can bring together the Center, Left and Arab parties, he will keep his position of influence. 



Tags Yair Lapid influential jewish people influential jews israeli politics jerusalem post most influential jews most influential jews Jpost 50 Influential Jews prime minister Most Influential People
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Putin announces partial mobilization, NATO deems it 'reckless'

People gather at a tram stop in front of a board displaying a portrait of Russian service member Sergei Tserkovniy in Saint Petersburg, Russia September 21, 2022. A slogan on the board reads: "Glory to heroes of Russia!"
2

Raisi cancels CNN interview after Christiane Amanpour refuses to wear hijab

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin (not pictured) on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan September 15, 2022.
3

Egyptian mummy cheese? Researchers find 2,600-year-old cheese at necropolis

Montgomery's cheddar cheese
4

Israeli archeologists discover 'once-in-a-lifetime find' of ancient pottery under beach

The vessels from 3,300 years ago discovered at Palmachim Beach.
5

From Texas to Israel: Red heifers needed for Temple arrive

An Israeli rabbi uses a magnifying glass to examine a cow named Zippora, trying to determine whether the animal is a "red heifer",
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by