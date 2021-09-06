The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
50 Influencers Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post 50 Influencers 2020

Who is Israel's cyber bad boy?

No. 49: Shalev Hulio

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
SEPTEMBER 6, 2021 07:45
Shalev Hulio (photo credit: REUTERS)
Shalev Hulio
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Although NSO Group is just one of a bunch of top Israeli cyber firms and Shalev Hulio is one of dozens of important Israeli cyber CEOs, none of his counterparts took over the news in 17 major media outlets on several continents all at once like he did this year.
A serial entrepreneur and investor who has founded several hi-tech companies, the 39-year-old Hulio was described by the Financial Times as “pudgy, indiscreet... 007 obsessive Israeli tech nerd who has found himself at the intersection of big secrets and big money.”
For several years, NSO has been part of the top tier of Israel’s cyber offensive private sector for hacking cell phones of terrorists and other organized crime operatives.
During that time, Israel also used the chip of providing NSO’s and others’ technologies to countries like Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco in order to improve ties and advance normalization.
In July, the Pegasus Project accused NSO and Hulio of enabling some of these Middle Eastern and other non-democratic clients to spy on prime ministers, journalists and human rights activists, with French Prime Minister Emmanuel Macron being at the top of a list of potential targets from some of NSO’s clients.
Whether NSO is responsible for what its clients do or don’t, whether the Pegasus Project’s accusations applied to NSO or to others, who was behind the Pegasus Project and whether NSO’s profile among Arab states and non-democratic states needs to be lowered are all good questions.
However, the bottom-line is that Hulio and NSO have been and will continue to be at the center of the discussion and on the frontlines of Israel’s cyber offense in the private sector.
When Amnesty International sued to have NSO’s export license revoked in the Tel Aviv District Court in 2019, The Jerusalem Post witnessed around two dozen Defense Ministry officials appear to convince the judge (successfully) how important it was to national security to keep the firm running.
In and of itself that gives a clear indication of NSO and Hulio’s staying power.


Tags Israel hi-tech intelligence NSO Pegasus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Khan al-Ahmar is an issue for too long, time to make a choice - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Eli Kavon

Zionism and the history of Jewish survival

By ELI KAVON
Emmanuel Navon

From Saigon to Kabul: Losing battle, winning war - opinion

 By EMMANUEL NAVON
Amotz Asa-El

Yair Lapid should be 'person of the year'

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Houda Ezra Nonoo 390

Rosh Hashanah, Abraham Accords' first anniversary, and what can change

 By HOUDA NONOO
Most Read
1

New COVID variant detected in South Africa, most mutated variant so far

COVID-19 cell
2

Israeli experts analyze mRNA COVID vaccines long-term effects

PFIZER AND MODERNA were able to develop their mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 so quickly because the scientific community has been experimenting with mRNA for so many years for other indications.
3

COVID-19: New 'Mu variant' from Colombia could be vaccine resistant - WHO

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
4

Palestinians save Jewish woman attacked with stones near Hebron

Palestinian youths slinging rocks 521
5

Israeli scientists discover how to reverse cell aging

Professor Doron Melamed (right) and Dr. Reem Dowery

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by