The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
50 Influencers Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post 50 Influencers 2020

The Sonovia mask makers: Israel’s first line of COVID-19 defense

No. 37: Shuki Hershcovich

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
SEPTEMBER 6, 2021 07:45
Shuki Hershcovich (photo credit: Courtesy)
Shuki Hershcovich
(photo credit: Courtesy)
While Israel and the world are focused on big pharma cures for COVID-19 and vaccines, an Israeli start-up founded by an entrepreneur from Nahariya has become the face of Israel’s first line of defense – literally.
Joshua “Shuki” Hershcovich, 66, and his company, Sonovia, have redefined the role of masks in the fight against COVID-19. The big difference is “transitioning masks from passive filtration rectangles to active protection shields,” Hershcovich told The Jerusalem Post.
The company only produced its first mask in the first months of 2020. Last year, the company had more than $9.5 million in sales to hundreds of thousands of clients in more than 180 countries.
And it likely saved a lot of lives, too.
Hershcovich said he was an entrepreneur from the age of 12, when he “found a way to innovate within the lawn-mowing market.” He spent years in the US, including several ventures as a leading denim merchandiser. But he told the Post that once he realized he was contributing to the damage caused by one of the leading pollutive industries in the world – the textile industry – he decided to shift gears. He envisioned a technology that would transform the textile industry, that would make it “green.”
In 2013, he founded Sonovia with the aim of researching, developing and ultimately commercializing textiles based on a lab-scale sonochemical process that was developed at Bar-Ilan University.
“The technology is based upon a physical phenomenon called cavitation,” explained Jason Migdal, head of the company’s business development team. “Sound waves are used to physically infuse desired chemicals onto the structure area of materials, enhancing them with clinically proven antiviral and antibacterial properties.”
At the start of the COVID crisis, the company had not completed the commercialization process, but it did have enough stored fabric in its R&D line to produce between 5,000 and 10,000 masks, which could be made immediately. It transferred the fabric from where it was being stored abroad to Israel, found a local company to manufacture the first masks and sent them to China.
When the pandemic hit Israel, it donated around 120,000 more masks to Israeli hospitals, medical professionals and coronavirus patients.
As its antiviral, antibacterial and antifungal fabric underwent more and more clinical testing, it was found to neutralize viruses, bacteria and fungi with over 99% proven efficacy – including against the Delta variant.
Tens of thousands of masks were donated to first-responders, schools and populations in need. In addition, hundreds of thousands of masks were sold worldwide.
“We moved like a commando unit,” Hershcovich recalled. “It was just a few of us; today there are more than 50 people in the company and we have our own place in Acre. Then, we just moved fast – very fast.”
At the end of last year, Sonovia was awarded with the honorable start-up competition prize from The Genesis Prize Foundation. It has also received numerous grants and support from the European Union and other leading global improvement initiatives since its inception.
It has struck deals to develop a clothing line with Delta and is working to implement its technology in other sectors, including the airline and automotive industries.
And it strives to make a difference in Israel, collaborating with organizations like Masa Israel Journey to provide internships to young Jews considering making Aliyah. It chose to locate its sewing plant in the mixed city of Acre, near Hershcovich’s hometown, to help provide employment opportunities for Arabic women in the city.
“I am so happy that I can tell you that I want to make the world better, help people to live better lives – and save a lot of lives,” Hershcovich said. “That is my vision.”


Tags Israel technology Masks Sonovia
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Khan al-Ahmar is an issue for too long, time to make a choice - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Eli Kavon

Zionism and the history of Jewish survival

By ELI KAVON
Emmanuel Navon

From Saigon to Kabul: Losing battle, winning war - opinion

 By EMMANUEL NAVON
Amotz Asa-El

Yair Lapid should be 'person of the year'

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Houda Ezra Nonoo 390

Rosh Hashanah, Abraham Accords' first anniversary, and what can change

 By HOUDA NONOO
Most Read
1

New COVID variant detected in South Africa, most mutated variant so far

COVID-19 cell
2

Israeli experts analyze mRNA COVID vaccines long-term effects

PFIZER AND MODERNA were able to develop their mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 so quickly because the scientific community has been experimenting with mRNA for so many years for other indications.
3

COVID-19: New 'Mu variant' from Colombia could be vaccine resistant - WHO

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
4

Palestinians save Jewish woman attacked with stones near Hebron

Palestinian youths slinging rocks 521
5

Israeli scientists discover how to reverse cell aging

Professor Doron Melamed (right) and Dr. Reem Dowery

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by