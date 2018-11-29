A Holocaust denier who ran for Congress is still on YouTube and Twitter

White supremacist Patrick Little is running for the Republican senate nomination in California. .
(photo credit: YOUTUBE SCREENSHOT)
X
Last week, social media network Gab banned Patrick Little — a white supremacist, Holocaust denier and former Congressional candidate — from its site. But Little’s accounts on YouTube and Twitter are still active.
Gab, a site popular among many on the far right, including the Pittsburgh synagogue shooter, said last week that it had permanently suspended Little because he had encouraged harassment of private citizens. It emphasized that though his account also contained hate speech, the site did not ban him based on that.
On Gab, Little advocated for mass torture of Jews and praised Robert Bowers, a fellow Gab user who killed 11 people at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh last month, according to HuffPost, which first reported on the state of his YouTube and Twitter accounts on Tuesday.
Little, 33, ran for Senate in California earlier this year as a Republican as a challenger to Jewish Democrat Dianne Feinstein. He only received 1.3 percent of the vote in the state’s primary and did not advance to the general election.
He told HuffPost that he was surprised YouTube and Twitter had not taken down his accounts.
Little’s YouTube account has close to 6,000 followers, and he frequently posts videos containing anti-Semitic messages. He has less than 300 followers on Twitter.
YouTube, which is owned by Google, did not immediately respond to JTA’s requests for comment. Twitter Policy Communications Manager Katie Rosborough said the site doesn’t “comment on individual accounts for privacy and security reasons.”
Social media networks, including Facebook, have come under fire for not doing enough to remove racism, anti-Semitism and other forms of hate from its sites.
