AIPAC: Bipartisan congressional leadership will address conference

WASHINGTON — The majority and minority leaders in the US House of Representatives will address the Israel lobby AIPAC ’s annual policy conference.

The American Israel Public Affairs Committee said Friday that Reps. Steny Hoyer, D-Md., the majority leader, and Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., the minority leader, would be appearing at this year’s March 1-3 conference.

The announcement that Hoyer would speak comes amid an organized campaign from the left pressuring Democrats not to attend the conference.