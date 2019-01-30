Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's activist group called to annihilate Israel

US Representative-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) walks up to participate in drawing a lottery number for her new office on Capitol Hill November 30, 2018 in Washington, DC.
(photo credit: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / AFP)
A video released on Twitter Wednesday shows Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's (AOC) activist group, the Democratic Socialists of America, voting to adopt the Boycott, Divestment Sanctions (BDS) movement.
The 2017 video was found and shared by Daily Wire reporter Ryan Saavedra and depicts an audience raising their hands following the carrying of a pro-BDS motion and chanting, "from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free."
Ocasio-Cortez claimed in December that she descends from Sephardic Jews who fled the Spanish Inquisition to Puerto Rico and defended this claim with the statement, "culture isn't DNA
."
"Just because one concrete identity may not be how we think of ourselves today, nor how we were raised, it doesn't mean we cannot or should not honor the ancestors and the stories that got us here," AOC explained. Later that week, a video was released of AOC dancing the Horah
during Hannukah celebrations.
She additionally spoke out against antisemitism in an interview with CNN during the National Women's March, saying that "concerns of antisemitism with the current administration in the White House are absolutely valid and we need to make sure that we are protecting the Jewish community
and all those that feel vulnerable in this moment."
Despite her repeated talks on her Jewish identity and the defense of the Jewish people, AOC has repeatedly praised BDS. In a July 2018 interview, AOC spoke about Israel as "the occupation of Palestine."
She further announced that she is definitely in favor of a two-state solution.
In addition, she took to Twitter in May 2018, calling the Israeli treatment of Palestinians a "massacre."
