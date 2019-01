Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's activist group called to annihilate Israel

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

A video released on Twitter Wednesday shows Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's (AOC) activist group, the Democratic Socialists of America, voting to adopt the Boycott, Divestment Sanctions (BDS) movement.



The 2017 video was found and shared by Daily Wire reporter Ryan Saavedra and depicts an audience raising their hands following the carrying of a pro-BDS motion and chanting, "from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free."

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's (D-NY) political party, the Democratic Socialists of America, voted in 2017 to adopt the anti-Semitic Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions campaign



They called for the elimination of Israel, chanting: "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free" pic.twitter.com/2krBoMgPBm — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 29, 2019

This is a massacre.



I hope my peers have the moral courage to call it such.



No state or entity is absolved of mass shootings of protesters. There is no justification. Palestinian people deserve basic human dignity, as anyone else.



Democrats can’t be silent about this anymore. https://t.co/wJGATOtDsR — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 14, 2018

Ocasio-Cortez claimed in December that she descends from Sephardic Jews who fled the Spanish Inquisition to Puerto Rico and defended this claim with the statement, " culture isn't DNA .""Just because one concrete identity may not be how we think of ourselves today, nor how we were raised, it doesn't mean we cannot or should not honor the ancestors and the stories that got us here," AOC explained. Later that week, a video was released of AOC dancing the Horah during Hannukah celebrations.She additionally spoke out against antisemitism in an interview with CNN during the National Women's March, saying that "concerns of antisemitism with the current administration in the White House are absolutely valid and we need to make sure that we are protecting the Jewish community and all those that feel vulnerable in this moment."Despite her repeated talks on her Jewish identity and the defense of the Jewish people, AOC has repeatedly praised BDS. In a July 2018 interview, AOC spoke about Israel as "the occupation of Palestine." She further announced that she is definitely in favor of a two-state solution.In addition, she took to Twitter in May 2018, calling the Israeli treatment of Palestinians a "massacre."

