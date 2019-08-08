Ben & Jerry launches ice cream flavor honoring Bernie Sanders

Ben & Jerry's ice-cream company launched a special flavor in honor of US Democratic Presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders.



"He's proved again and again that he is the best candidate to beat Trump and drive the transformational change that we need to create a country that works for working families. So Jerry and I are cranking up the old ice cream machine to show our support," cofounder Ben Cohen wrote in a Facebook post.

This is just the first in a full line of Bernie flavors. We’re going all the way this time. And when Bernie’s in the White House and I become the Minister of Ice Cream— a pint in every freezer, a sundae in every bowl. https://t.co/4e9duS8JWv #BerniesBack #Bernie2020 #FeelTheBern pic.twitter.com/faMH7zxsfn — Ben Cohen (@YoBenCohen) August 2, 2019

The flavor "Bernie is back" has been produced in the limited amount of 40 pints and will be distributed to the winners of an online raffle open to all US citizens resident in the US.The special page to enter the raffle has been set up in Sanders' campaign website.The flavor "Bernie is back" features "Hot Cinnamon Ice Cream with one very large chocolate disc on top and a (very stiff) butter toffee backbone going down the middle," reads its description."The chocolate disc represents all the wealth that has risen to the top 1%. The backbone represents Bernie's steadfast determination to un-rig our economy. And the hot cinnamon is our political revolution holding politicians' feet to the fire to make America work for working people of all races and genders," it adds.While it is first and foremost an ice cream company, Ben & Jerry's – founded by Jewish childhood friends Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield – has long associated itself with liberal politics. The company has marketed several flavors in support of same-sex marriage, and the Ben & Jerry's Foundation supports social justice projects across the United States.Last year they launched another limited-edition flavor called "Pecan Resist" – chocolate with fudge, pecans, walnuts and almonds – to support "groups creating a more just and equitable nation for us all, and who are fighting President Trump's regressive agenda," the company said.The tub for "Bernie is back" also reads "Vermont's Finest Senator" and "Open Joyfully – Political Revolution Inside."A Vermont-based company, Ben & Jerry offered a Bernie-inspired flavor also during his campaign to obtain the Democratic nomination in 2016."This is just the first in a full line of Bernie flavors. We're going all the way this time. And when Bernie's in the White House and I become the Minister of Ice Cream— a pint in every freezer, a sundae in every bowl," Cohen wrote in a tweet on Friday.The raffle will close on Friday.Amy Spiro contributed to this report.

