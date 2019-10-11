Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Bernie Sanders says he will run ‘vigorous’ campaign after heart attack

“I want to start off slower and build up and build up and build up," Sanders said.

By MARCY OSTER
October 11, 2019 05:37
1 minute read.
Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT)

Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) takes the stage at a campaign rally in Concord, New Hampshire, U.S., March 10, 2019.. (photo credit: BRIAN SNYDER / REUTERS)



(JTA) — Sen. Bernie Sanders backpedaled after indicating he would curtail his campaign following a heart attack, saying he would run a “vigorous” campaign for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

“I misspoke the other day. I said a word I should not have said and media drives me a little bit nuts to make a big deal about it,” Sanders said during an interview with NBC News on Wednesday evening. “We’re going to get back into the groove of a very vigorous campaign, I love doing rallies and I love doing town meetings.”



He added, “I want to start off slower and build up and build up and build up.”



On Tuesday, in remarks to reporters in front of his home in Burlington, Vermont, Sanders suggested that he would “change the nature of the campaign a bit. Make sure that I have the strength to do what I have to do.”



He also said that he was “dumb” for ignoring warning symptoms, including being more fatigued than usual while on the campaign trail.



On Oct. 1, Sanders experienced “chest discomfort” at a campaign event in Nevada and was taken to the hospital, where two stents were inserted in his heart for an artery blockage. Days later his campaign confirmed that he had suffered a heart attack.



His campaign says he will participate in the next Democratic presidential debate, in Columbus, Ohio, on Oct. 15.



Sanders said that he plans to release all of his medical records, but did not say when.


Related Content

Trump and Omar
October 11, 2019
Trump holds rally in Ilhan Omar's hometown

By AARON REICH

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings