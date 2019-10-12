Buttigieg "open" to cutting U.S. aid to Israel if it annexes West Bank

The Democratic Majority for Israel sent a questionnaire out to Democratic party primary candidates to gauge where they stand on key issues regarding Israel, the results were released on Friday.



Israel's right to exist and defend itself went unchallenged, with all candidates expressing support for the country, if not necessarily for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu or his relationship to Trump.



Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is the only Jewish-American candidate running, and the top fundraiser in the campaign so far.



He has been vocally outspoken on several occasions on the topic of antisemitism and equally vocal about his distaste for policies enacted by Netanyahu's government.



"Now, as many of you know, I have a connection to the State of Israel going back many years," he told the group, "in 1963, I lived on a kibbutz near Haifa.



It was there that I saw and experienced for myself many of the progressive values upon which the State of Israel was founded. I think it is very important for everyone, but particularly for progressives, to acknowledge the enormous achievement of establishing a democratic homeland for the Jewish people after centuries of displacement and persecution, and particularly after the horror of the Holocaust."





Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren gave detailed plans for a peace agreement, but ultimately acknowledged that both sides need to agree amongst themselves on the terms of a peace plan.



"We can start by welcoming the Palestinian General Delegation back to Washington and reopening an American mission to the Palestinians in Jerusalem," she told the group.



"We should immediately resume aid to the Palestinians and financial support to UNRWA, and focus real financial and political resources on fixing the man-made humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip," she said.



"Israel is an important ally, with whom we share common security interests and common values. I am committed to Israel’s security and legitimacy, and to cooperating closely on common threats we face from Iran and from terrorist groups such as Hamas, Hezbollah, and ISIS.



But we cannot emphasize our deep bonds to Israel while ignoring the basic humanity of Palestinians. We must also commit to ensure the well-being, rights, and freedom of the Palestinian people."





Former Vice President Joe Biden was the only candidate to specifically mention anti-Israel bias in the UN.



"We’ll continue to stand against the biased resolutions and attempts to delegitimize Israel at the United Nations," he said.



"We’ll continue to assure that Israel is represented on critical committees just like other nations. And we will continue to push back against the call here in the United States for people to boycott, disinvest, or sanction Israel. It’s wrong."



Former Texas representative Beto O'Rourke has a very strong history of pro-Israel voting, though recent polling doesn't indicate him as one of the current frontrunners.

As a member of Congress, he voted for foreign aid for Israel.



Beto co-sponsored and voted for a resolution in Congress to encourage the Obama Administration to quickly finalize a robust and long-term Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Israel.



The resulting agreement was a deal which would last 10 years and which provided Israel $3.8 billion per year.



In Congress, he supported the Taylor Force Act, which prohibits certain foreign aid from being made available for the West Bank and Gaza unless the State Department certifies that the Palestinian Authority is taking steps to end acts of violence.



He cosponsored both the Hezbollah International Financing Prevention Act and the Iran Ballistic Missiles and International Sanctions Enforcement Act.



New Jersey Senator Cory Booker stated his history of membership on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and his active funding of Israeli security interests.



California Senator Kamala Harris sent in a relatively short statement, that didn't seem to mention anything outside of the agreed upon democratic views for the region.



"As President, I would start by reaffirming the U.S. commitment to Israel’s security and prosperity, while simultaneously working to rebuild the broken relationship between the United States and the Palestinians. Among all of our international partners, the U.S. is uniquely positioned to facilitate negotiations toward peace, but for that to have any chance of success, we have to start by re-engaging in honest, respectful dialog with both sides"









All candidates mentioned the two-state solution, the idea Israel will be able to reach lasting peace with Palestinians and the greater Arab world when a Palestinian state is created alongside it.Senatorsandoffered their detailed versions of such a solution, with Warren specifically mentioning Jerusalem as a possible joint capital for both Palestinian and Jewish states. Israel currently holds the City of Peace is its capital and acts against any Palestinian claims to it.Sanders mentioned a possible Israeli withdrawal to pre-1967 borders. A move that will place Israel in the same situation it was in before the Six Day war.All candidates expressed willingness to continue with US aid given to Israel with security funding and legislation. Former Vice-Presidentspoke of the military aid offered by the administration of former US president Barak Obama when Iron Dome was created.described his record on pro-Israel legislation. He supported the Taylor Force Act, and visited the country several times.South Bend, Indiana Mayorwas the only candidate who threatened to cut military aid to Israel, saying he would do so in the case that Israel annexes the West Bank. Netanyahu pledged to annex the Jordan Valley days before the September election, if he gains support for such a move from Trump.The announcement doesn't seem to have hurt Buttigieg, as he is currently the candidate who raised the most money from Jewish-American donors on the campaign trail.This doesn't seem to be too controversial a stance to take for Jewish democrats, as all other candidates have said they oppose the West Bank settlements, or would at least support Israel trading them as part of a two-state solution.

