The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post US Political News

Elizabeth Warren says she will skip the AIPAC conference

“I’m an American Jew and I’m terrified by the unholy alliance that AIPAC is forming with Islamapohobes and antisemites and white nationalists," Warren said.

By RON KAMPEAS/JTA  
FEBRUARY 8, 2020 08:03
Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren speaks during the eighth Democratic 2020 presidential debate at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, U.S., February 7, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER)
Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren speaks during the eighth Democratic 2020 presidential debate at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, U.S., February 7, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER)
WASHINGTON — Senator Elizabeth Warren indicated she would skip the pro-Israel lobby AIPAC’s conference next month and did not push back against questionable assertions about the lobby from a questioner at a campaign event in New Hampshire.
In a sign of how the lobby has become a political lightning rod for Democrats, Warren answered “yeah” when asked if she was planning to skip the conference in Washington in March.
“I’m an American Jew and I’m terrified by the unholy alliance that AIPAC is forming with Islamapohobes and antisemites and white nationalists and no Democrat should legitimize that kind of bigotry by attending their annual policy conference,” a woman attending a town hall with Warren in Derry, New Hampshire said Thursday. “And I’m really grateful that you skipped the AIPAC conference last year and so my question is if you’ll join me in committing to skip the AIPAC conference this March.”
The Jewish anti-occupation group IfNotNow said that the questioner, identified as Sarah O’Connor, was acting on its behalf.
A spokesman for the American Israel Public Affairs Committee would not comment.
In a joint statement released Friday with three other progressive groups — Indivisible, MoveOn, and the Working Families Party — IfNotNow echoed the language O’Connor used with Warren and said it was launching a campaign, #SkipAIPAC, to pressure other candidates not to attend the conference.
“Israel’s decades-long occupation has eroded the bipartisan consensus on Israel and AIPAC, in a last-ditch effort to maintain influence, now anchors an unholy alliance with antisemites, Islamophobes and white nationalists,” IfNotNow co-founder Emily Mayer said. “This unholy alliance shields the Israeli government from any consequences for its actions and pushes for a blank check that has had disastrous effects for both Palestinians and Israelis. No Democrat should give AIPAC political cover with their presence.”
O’Connor pressed Warren further on whether she would ask other candidates to join her in boycotting the event, a fixture of the Washington political calendar that has long drawn a healthy representation from both of the major political parties. Warren did not answer, saying instead that she is committed to a two-state solution and to being a “good ally” to both Israel and the Palestinians.
“We’re not doing that if we keep standing with one party and saying, ‘We’re on your side, we’re going to give all the things you asked for,’ for all kinds of political reasons domestically here and domestically in Israel,” she said.
AIPAC traditionally invites presidential candidates to address its annual March gathering in election years. A boycott of the conference by Democratic candidates would signal how toxic the group has become among the party’s progressives, for whom Warren is a flag bearer. So far no other candidate has yet committed either way, but Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, Warren’s rival to lead the party’s progressive wing, has said he has “no objection” to going.
Warren, who has also said she may leverage aid to pressure Israel into concessions, drew immediate censure for the not confronting O’Connor on her questionable claims.
“As the 2020 Dems get more & more anti-Israel, will any of them stand up and condemn comments like these?” Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said on Twitter. “Directly? Or are they too scared of the angry anti-Semitic Left?”
The American Jewish Committee noted that like Warren, AIPAC is committed to the two-state solution.
“AIPAC is a pro-Israel voice that agrees with you (and us) about the need for a two-state solution negotiated by both sides,” AJC said on Twitter. “We hope you find an opportunity to clarify that you do not agree with the questioner’s baseless and offensive characterization of the organization.”
AIPAC did not invite any presidential candidate to its conference last year, although MoveOn got traction by claiming that the candidates’ non-attendance was a results of its call to boycott the conference. AIPAC does not invite presidential candidates to speak in non-election years.
AIPAC has taken pains in the past to distance itself from members and allies who have attacked minorities. The lobby also has dedicated staff who work on deepening the group’s ties to progressives.
The IfNotNow statement cited several examples in support of its claim that AIPAC has forged an “unholy alliance” with racists and bigots.
The group faulted AIPAC for its alliance with Christian Zionist pastor John Hagee, who in the 1990s said that Adolf Hitler was part of God’s plan because his actions helped lead to the state of Israel. Hagee long ago apologized for the remarks.
Also named was Steve Emerson, a terrorism expert who has made several appearances at AIPAC conferences, most recently in 2016. Liberal groups have described him as anti-Muslim for exaggerating the threat of radical Islam. Emerson has been widely mocked in European media for describing some European cities as off-limits to non-Muslims.


Tags aipac Democrats IfNotNow Elizabeth Warren
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Triangle hypocrisy By JPOST EDITORIAL
Is IDF deception against Israeli citizens okay? By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Emojis, signs and mixed messages By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert The shocking wage gap By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Right from Wrong: Iran’s panicky push for Palestinian jihad By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Did The Simpsons predict the coronavirus outbreak?
Bart and Homer Simpson in "The Simpsons."
2 Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, UAE welcome Trump peace plan
Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud walks with US President Donald Trump during a reception ceremony in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 20, 2017
3 Israeli Arabs say no to Palestine
THE ARAB-ISRAELI city of Umm al-Fahm in the foreground and Wadi Ara in the background.
4 Comedy club drops comedian Ari Shaffir after comment about Kobe Bryant
FILE PHOTO: Jul 27, 2019; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Kobe Bryant is pictured with his daughter Gianna at the WNBA All Star Game at Mandalay Bay Events Center
5 Trump’s game-changing speech of the century
U.S. President Donald Trump winks at Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as they discuss a Middle East peace plan proposal during a joint news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., January 28, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by