Former Rhode Island governor to run for US presidency as Libertarian

Former Rhode Island Governor Lincolon Chafee has filed to run for president as a Libertarian. This is not Chafee's first run at the White House, as he ran a failed campaign for the Democratic nomination in 2016.The Federal Election Commission's online records indicate that Chafee filed his campaign on Sunday and listed Caswell Cooke Jr. as Chafee's campaign treasurer. The document also indicates that Christopher Thrasher is the candidate's "Designated Agent" and the Providence Journal reported that Thrasher is Chafee's campaign manager. Chafee will make his formal announcement at the National Press Club in Washington, DC on Wednesday, Cooke told the Providence Journal.“I believe in the guy," Cooke, who also worked on Chafee's 2016 campaign, told the Providence Journal. “I believe in his honesty and integrity. Of all the politicians I’ve known in my life, he’s the most honest and forthright, and I have and will support him.”In addition to listing those working on his campaign, the online FEC records link to LincolnForLiberty.com, which appears to be the beginning of Chafee's campaign website. On the website's home page is a list of suggested donation amounts, starting with $20.20, likely representing the 2020 election cycle. Above the list it says "Protect Our Freedoms. Tell The Truth. No More Wars. No More Reckless Spending."Additionally, the following message appeared on the website, "Thirty years, zero scandals. Mayor. Governor. Senator. Libertarian. Lincoln leads with TRUTH." In 2000, Chafee was elected as a Republican to his late father's Senate seat and was defeated in 2006 after serving one term. He then successfully ran for governor of Rhode Island in 2010 as an independent. He served one term and did not seek reelection. During his tenure, Chafee joined the Democratic Party.Chafee then attempted to run for president in 2016, but ultimately ended his campaign in October 2015."As you know, I have been campaigning on a platform of Prosperity Through Peace," Chafee said in October 2015. "But after much thought I have decided to end my campaign for president today. I would like to take this opportunity one last time to advocate for a chance be given to peace."