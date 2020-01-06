The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post US Political News

Former Rhode Island governor to run for US presidency as Libertarian

Chafee will make his formal announcement at the National Press Club in Washington, DC on Wednesday, Cooke told the Providence Journal.

By RACHEL WOLF  
JANUARY 6, 2020 10:32
Democratic presidential candidate Lincoln Chafee waves good bye after dropping out of the presidential race, at the Democratic National Committee's Women's Leadership Forum's 22nd annual conference in Washington October 23, 2015. Former Rhode Island Governor Chafee said on Friday he is dropping out (photo credit: REUTERS/GARY CAMERON)
Democratic presidential candidate Lincoln Chafee waves good bye after dropping out of the presidential race, at the Democratic National Committee's Women's Leadership Forum's 22nd annual conference in Washington October 23, 2015. Former Rhode Island Governor Chafee said on Friday he is dropping out
(photo credit: REUTERS/GARY CAMERON)
Former Rhode Island Governor Lincolon Chafee has filed to run for president as a Libertarian. This is not Chafee's first run at the White House, as he ran a failed campaign for the Democratic nomination in 2016.
The Federal Election Commission's online records indicate that Chafee filed his campaign on Sunday and listed Caswell Cooke Jr. as Chafee's campaign treasurer. The document also indicates that Christopher Thrasher is the candidate's "Designated Agent" and the Providence Journal reported that Thrasher is Chafee's campaign manager.
Chafee will make his formal announcement at the National Press Club in Washington, DC on Wednesday, Cooke told the Providence Journal.
“I believe in the guy," Cooke, who also worked on Chafee's 2016 campaign, told the Providence Journal. “I believe in his honesty and integrity. Of all the politicians I’ve known in my life, he’s the most honest and forthright, and I have and will support him.”
In addition to listing those working on his campaign, the online FEC records link to LincolnForLiberty.com, which appears to be the beginning of Chafee's campaign website.
On the website's home page is a list of suggested donation amounts, starting with $20.20, likely representing the 2020 election cycle. Above the list it says "Protect Our Freedoms. Tell The Truth. No More Wars. No More Reckless Spending."
Additionally, the following message appeared on the website, "Thirty years, zero scandals. Mayor. Governor. Senator. Libertarian. Lincoln leads with TRUTH."
In 2000, Chafee was elected as a Republican to his late father's Senate seat and was defeated in 2006 after serving one term. He then successfully ran for governor of Rhode Island in 2010 as an independent. He served one term and did not seek reelection. During his tenure, Chafee joined the Democratic Party.
Chafee then attempted to run for president in 2016, but ultimately ended his campaign in October 2015.
"As you know, I have been campaigning on a platform of Prosperity Through Peace," Chafee said in October 2015. "But after much thought I have decided to end my campaign for president today. I would like to take this opportunity one last time to advocate for a chance be given to peace."


Tags 2020 United States elections Rhode Island Libertarian
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Don’t mourn Soleimani By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Why does ‘The Second Israel’ adore Benjamin Netanyahu? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Say 'no' to antisemitism By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Haredi parties in Israeli politics By EHUD OLMERT
United Hatzalah founder Eli Beer Our responsibility to save the elderly of Israel By ELI BEER

Most Read

1 US assassinates Qasem Soleimani, Iran slams 'cowardly US bombing'
Qasem Soleimani, commander of IRGC Quds Force
2 The Ottomans are back - what does that mean for Israel?
The Ottomans are back
3 Soleimani's luck couldn't last; this time he met his end (obit-analysis)
Iranian Revolutionary Guard Commander Qassem Soleimani (left) stands on the frontlines during an offensive operation against Islamic State in the town of Tal Ksaiba, in Iraq, in 2015
4 Soleimani was a monster, wanted atomic cloud over Tel Aviv - German newspaper
Iranian Revolutionary Guard Commander Qassem Soleimani (left) stands on the frontlines during an offensive operation against Islamic State in the town of Tal Ksaiba, in Iraq, in 2015
5 Iran publicly hangs man on homosexuality charges
People stage a mock hanging as they protest outside German Council on Foreign Relations in Berlin February 4, 2013, where Iran's Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi's was due to deliver a speech.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by
We use both first party and third party cookies to provide tailored experiences throughout our website. You may read our privacy policy to learn more about it. By clicking "I Accept" you agree to the use of those cookies, as well as our privacy policies