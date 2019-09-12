Ilhan Omar blasted by 9/11 victim’s son

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) participates in a news conference outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, US, April 10, 2019. (photo credit: JIM BOURG/ REUTERS)

Nicholas Haros Jr, singled out Rep. Ilhan Omar and members of the Squad on Wednesday during the annual ceremony at Ground Zero to honor the victims of the 9-11 terrorist attack.





In his speech he said, “Some people did something,’ said a freshman congresswoman from Minnesota,” in response to Omar referring to 9/11 as "some people did something" back in March.

Haros’s mother Frances Haros, who was 76, died in the attack.

Before he slammed the Squad, he said, “Mom, we always miss you and love you very much.”

People began applauding and he continued, ““Today I am here to respond to you exactly who did what to whom.”

“Madam, objectively speaking, we know who and what was done. There is no uncertainty about that. Why your confusion?” Haros asked. “On that day, 19 Islamic terrorist members of al Qaeda killed over 3,000 people and caused billions of dollars of economic damage. Is that clear?”

The cheering continued and Haros exclaimed, “But as to whom,” Haros continued, “I was attacked, your relatives and friends were attacked, our constitutional freedoms were attacked and our nation’s founding on Judeo-Christian principles were attacked.”



He went on to say, “We are here today, Congresswoman, to tell you and the Squad just who did what to whom. Show respect in honoring them, please. American patriotism and your position demand it.”



Last year Haros attacked politicians as well. He asked that they stop using 9/11 terror victims as “props.”







On Wednesday, Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib posted videos on twitter both recognizing the



Omar's post read, “On September 11th we experienced one of the most horrific terrorist attacks that we have ever lived through as a nation. Today, we remember the victims, the first responders and their loved ones. #Neverforget.”





On September 11th we experienced one of the most horrific terrorist attacks that we have ever lived through as a nation.



Today, we remember the victims, the first responders and their loved ones. #Neverforget pic.twitter.com/S6upySdILN — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) September 11, 2019

Tlaib's said, "I will #NeverForget 9/11. Read my full statement commemorating the 18th #911Anniversary below:"





I will #NeverForget 9/11. Read my full statement commemorating the 18th #911Anniversary below: pic.twitter.com/HmpXuLKDzo — Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (@RepRashida) September 11, 2019

The statement said: “I will never forget 9/11. I was working at a non-profit Arab American organization, ACCESS, while in law school. My day started like any other, until I heard gasps from my co-workers in the lunch room. I rushed in and saw faces of shock facing the television. Then we saw a plane hit the second tower and the room erupted in tears and heartbreak.



Our country was being attacked.Still, our communities came together to mourn, to stand in solidarity with our fellow Americans across the country to reject the hate and terror that comes from it. As we remember all of the lives lost from that horrific attack 18 years ago today, let us remember to not allow this type of violence to divide us, but to stand united. We are stronger together.”



Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez retweeted a video from Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi showing lawmakers taking a moment of silence for the victims.

