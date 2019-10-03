Ilhan Omar talks Trump impeachment with Samantha Bee

US Representative Ilhan Omar made an appearance on the late night show Full Frontal with Samatha Bee on Wednesday night where she discussed the recent Democratic efforts to attempt to impeach President Donald Trump.



Host Samantha Bee and Omar joked with one another throughout the show about the efforts, Trump's "obsession" with consistently targeting the freshman representative in regards to domestic politics and "perpetually being taken out of context" by her political opponents.

"A lot of people think we take joy in impeaching this president because we don't like him," Omar said. "But we take joy in making sure that when we say we're going to protect the rule of law, that the American people know that we are serious about that."Bee further asked why Omar believes the president focuses so much on her as opposed to other democratic contenders."I think he is terrified by any women who are practicing 'Shine Theory,' who have each other's back," Omar responded. "But for me, I think he is terrified at the fact that I sit on the intersectionality of many identities that he really despises: a woman, an immigrant, Muslim, refugee, and Punjabi in one beautiful package."Omar further claimed that she "doesn't really care that much" that her political opponents "perpetually" take her words out of context, mainly because she views this as a ploy to vilify and dismiss her voice."The fact that I live rent-free in their head doesn't mean they get to live rent-free in mine," Omar said US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced last week that the House is launching a formal inquiry into the impeachment of Trump.The Democratic-led House impeachment inquiry against Trump last week after a whistleblower report raised concerns that Trump tried to leverage nearly $400 million in US aid in exchange for investigating Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden from Ukraine’s leader in July.US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo took part in the July 25 phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in which the matter was discussed, the Wall Street Journal reported, something likely to draw the attention of House investigators.The New York Times reported that Trump had sought the help of another world leader, Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia, with a US Justice Department probe into the origins of what became Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.Three House committees said a subpoena for documents had been sent to Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani. The former New York mayor had said on television he asked the government of Ukraine to “target” former Vice President Biden.Giuliani said in a tweet the subpoena raised legal issues including attorney-client privilege. “It will be given appropriate consideration,” he added.Reuters contributed to this report.

