In New Hampshire, Pete Buttigieg no longer an underdog

Salem, New Hampshire – Some 650 people showed up to watch Pete Buttigieg ahead of the Democratic primary, which will take place on Tuesday. The former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, ended up winning Iowa with a slim margin against all the odds. Now, he arrives in New Hampshire (NH) as a top tier candidate, not as an underdog. Recent polls in New Hampshire put him in second place, after Bernie Sanders. Suddenly, finishing in third place might seem like a failure for him. Former Vice President Joe Biden and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren are losing momentum, and according to recent polls, they are expected to finish in the third and fourth place, respectively. Sherry Ritter, an invoice clerk for Medical Billing Company from Salem, NH, told The Jerusalem Post that she decided to support Buttigieg because he is younger than the other candidates. "I think I'm going to be voting for Pete. I like the fact that he's younger. He seems very well-spoken and thought things through.""I think he has a better chance than any of them," she continued. "Joe Biden, I think, was hurt a lot by this whole impeachment thing with the investigations of the son and everything. And Bernie Sanders, not that I don't love his ideas, free college and free this and that, I don't think they're very realistic. And I think with the issues we have from Trump the last three years, we have to sort of getting back to more of normalcy before we try to go extreme the other way."Mark Standish, a bank appraiser in residential real estate from Pelham, NH, told the Post that he is now convinced he would vote for Buttigieg. "A young man came to my door earlier and invited me to come," he said. "I've been interested to learn more about this candidate, and this was a perfect and easy opportunity to do that. I think that the most important thing is that this is a generational change that he represents."Another candidate who has gained momentum in the past few days is Amy Klobuchar. She spoke at a different school, some 80 meters (262.46 feet) from Buttigieg's rally, and told the crowd that in the last three days since the recent democratic debate, she raised three million dollars. Klobuchar hopes to finish third and surpass Warren and Biden.Sarah Sigel, a retired teacher from Manchester, NH and Richard Sigel, an attorney, came to watch her "one more time," after watching the Minnesota senator on four other occasions. "We feel really good about her," Sarah told the Post. "She's very down to earth. She gets people. She understands the average American middle class. She is a problem solver, and she gets things done." She added that she is convinced that Klobuchar could beat Trump "because she's not far left. She's moderate centrist, and she can bring people from both sides together.""New Hampshire people are taking a long, hard look at Amy because they know that she is the kind of candidate that can win because of her record of winning that she's got a record of accomplishment being the most accomplished senator in the US Senate," Richard added. "She's got the ability to bring our country together Democrats, independents and disaffected Republicans. That's a coalition that we need to win.""In the Democratic primary here, independents can come in and vote, and there are more independents in this state than there are Democrats or Republicans," he continues. "And since there isn't really a primary on the Republican side, those independents are going to be coming into the Democratic primary, and they're going to be looking for a candidate who very much fits the profile of Amy."