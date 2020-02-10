The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post US Political News

In New Hampshire, Pete Buttigieg no longer an underdog

Recent polls in New Hampshire put him in second place, after Bernie Sanders.

By OMRI NAHMIAS  
FEBRUARY 10, 2020 20:10
Pete Buttigieg speaks in New Hampshire ahead of primaries in 2020 (photo credit: OMRI NAHMIAS)
Pete Buttigieg speaks in New Hampshire ahead of primaries in 2020
(photo credit: OMRI NAHMIAS)
Salem, New Hampshire – Some 650 people showed up to watch Pete Buttigieg ahead of the Democratic primary, which will take place on Tuesday. The former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, ended up winning Iowa with a slim margin against all the odds.
Now, he arrives in New Hampshire (NH) as a top tier candidate, not as an underdog. Recent polls in New Hampshire put him in second place, after Bernie Sanders. Suddenly, finishing in third place might seem like a failure for him. Former Vice President Joe Biden and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren are losing momentum, and according to recent polls, they are expected to finish in the third and fourth place, respectively.
Sherry Ritter, an invoice clerk for Medical Billing Company from Salem, NH, told The Jerusalem Post that she decided to support Buttigieg because he is younger than the other candidates. "I think I'm going to be voting for Pete. I like the fact that he's younger. He seems very well-spoken and thought things through."
"I think he has a better chance than any of them," she continued. "Joe Biden, I think, was hurt a lot by this whole impeachment thing with the investigations of the son and everything. And Bernie Sanders, not that I don't love his ideas, free college and free this and that, I don't think they're very realistic. And I think with the issues we have from Trump the last three years, we have to sort of getting back to more of normalcy before we try to go extreme the other way."
Mark Standish, a bank appraiser in residential real estate from Pelham, NH, told the Post that he is now convinced he would vote for Buttigieg.  "A young man came to my door earlier and invited me to come," he said. "I've been interested to learn more about this candidate, and this was a perfect and easy opportunity to do that. I think that the most important thing is that this is a generational change that he represents."
Another candidate who has gained momentum in the past few days is Amy Klobuchar. She spoke at a different school, some 80 meters (262.46 feet) from Buttigieg's rally, and told the crowd that in the last three days since the recent democratic debate, she raised three million dollars. Klobuchar hopes to finish third and surpass Warren and Biden.
Sarah Sigel, a retired teacher from Manchester, NH and Richard Sigel, an attorney, came to watch her "one more time," after watching the Minnesota senator on four other occasions. "We feel really good about her," Sarah told the Post. "She's very down to earth. She gets people. She understands the average American middle class. She is a problem solver, and she gets things done." She added that she is convinced that Klobuchar could beat Trump "because she's not far left. She's moderate centrist, and she can bring people from both sides together."
"New Hampshire people are taking a long, hard look at Amy because they know that she is the kind of candidate that can win because of her record of winning that she's got a record of accomplishment being the most accomplished senator in the US Senate," Richard added. "She's got the ability to bring our country together Democrats, independents and disaffected Republicans. That's a coalition that we need to win."
"In the Democratic primary here, independents can come in and vote, and there are more independents in this state than there are Democrats or Republicans," he continues. "And since there isn't really a primary on the Republican side, those independents are going to be coming into the Democratic primary, and they're going to be looking for a candidate who very much fits the profile of Amy."


Tags Elections Democrats Pete Buttigieg
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Celebrating Tu Bishvat, New Year for the trees By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jeff Barak Voter fatigue has set in ahead of third round of elections By JEFF BARAK
Susan Hattis Rolef The rift between the first and second Israel By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Joan Ryan What’s next for the UK’s Labour Party? By JOAN RYAN
Danny Danon Danny Danon to Olmert: Do not come to the UN to meet Mahmoud Abbas By DANNY DANON

Most Read

1 Was the Bible right? Inscription may confirm ancient Israel’s borders
Jars found at Abel-Beth-Maacah.
2 Did The Simpsons predict the coronavirus outbreak?
Bart and Homer Simpson in "The Simpsons."
3 Terrorist in Jerusalem ramming attack caught by security forces
The scene of a suspected car ramming attack in Jerusalem
4 Israeli Arabs say no to Palestine
THE ARAB-ISRAELI city of Umm al-Fahm in the foreground and Wadi Ara in the background.
5 64 coronavirus cases confirmed on cruise ship off Japan, Israelis on board
Cruise ship Diamond Princess is seen anchored off the Yokohama Port, after ten people on the cruise liner have tested positive for coronavirus in Yokohama
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by