The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post US Political News

Judge handling Roger Stone case responds sternly to Trump attacks

"The defendant lied about a matter of great national and international significance," the judge added. "This is not just 'Roger being Roger'."

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 21, 2020 19:19
Former Trump campaign adviser Roger Stone, joined by his wife Nydia Stone and other witnesses, arrives for his criminal trial on charges of lying to Congress, obstructing official proceeding and witness tampering at the U.S. District court in Washington, U.S. November 14, 2019 (photo credit: REUTERS)
Former Trump campaign adviser Roger Stone, joined by his wife Nydia Stone and other witnesses, arrives for his criminal trial on charges of lying to Congress, obstructing official proceeding and witness tampering at the U.S. District court in Washington, U.S. November 14, 2019
(photo credit: REUTERS)
WASHINGTON  - U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson remained silent last week when President Donald Trump attacked the prosecutors, the jurors and her personally for their roles in the trial of his long-time friend and adviser Roger Stone.
But the judge did not hold back on Thursday when she sentenced Stone to three years and four months in prison for lying to a congressional committee investigating Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election, obstruction of justice and witness tampering. Jackson said Stone showed "flagrant" disrespect for the proceedings.
The 65-year-old jurist, without mentioning Trump by name, called his attempts to influence the case "inappropriate" and said he did not sway her decision. Jackson also blasted Stone's behavior during the proceedings, which included a social media post that looked like a gun's crosshairs over her head.
Jackson took aim at Attorney General William Barr, a Trump appointee, and other senior Justice Department officials for their decision to overrule prosecutors last week to seek a lighter sentence for the veteran Republican operative after Trump publicly complained about the case.
"I fear that you know less about the case ... than just about every other person in this courtroom," Jackson told prosecutor John Crabb, named to take over the case after his four colleagues quit it in protest.
Crabb apologized for "the confusion" the government caused and called the prosecution of Stone "righteous" even as Trump called it unfair. Crabb added that the department "is committed to enforcing the law without fear, favor or political influence." Democrats accused Trump and Barr of politicizing the criminal justice system.
"Roger Stone will not be sentenced for who his friends are, or who his enemies are," Jackson said about the self-described "dirty trickster."
"The defendant lied about a matter of great national and international significance," the judge added. .".. This is not just Roger being Roger."
Democrats praised the judge's performance.
"Trump's attempt to bully a federal judge falls flat. His Attorney General may be his puppet, but the judiciary is still independent," Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal wrote on Twitter.
Jackson, an appointee of Democratic former President Barack Obama, has presided over a series of high-profile cases that stemmed from former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation that documented Russian election interference.
She handed out prison or jail sentences to Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, his deputy campaign chairman Rick Gates and Alex van der Zwaan, a lawyer who once worked closely with Manafort and Gates.
Both Manafort and Stone tested Jackson's patience, repeatedly violating her orders not to publicly discuss their cases.
Jackson ordered Manafort to be jailed before his trial after prosecutors provided evidence he tampered with a witness. She later ruled he breached his plea agreement by lying to prosecutors. Jackson penalized Stone in her sentencing decision for posting the crosshairs image, saying his behavior wasted the court's time and created security concerns.
But even as she sentenced Stone to prison, Jackson made clear there are limits to her power.
"I am not passing judgment today on Roger Stone as a man," she said. "That falls to a higher authority."


Tags Donald Trump corruption Paul Manafort Roger Stone
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Adva Center: Israel's economic growth doesn't benefit most citizens By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Palestinian rights activists moonlight as terrorists By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy Judaism’s liquidoxy rejects extremes, Right and Left By GIL TROY
Julie Lenarz After years of conflict, shoots of peace emerging in Yemen By JULIE LENARZ
Susan Hattis Rolef Constitutional changes in the post-Netanyahu era By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Does Iran’s regime plan to destroy the tomb of Esther and Mordechai?
Iranian armed forces members march during the ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran September 22, 2019
2 Iran blacklisted by 200 member nations of Financial Action Task Force
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (R) and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif attend a meeting with Muslim leaders and scholars in Hyderabad, India, February 15, 2018
3 Steven Spielberg's daughter to start career in adult entertainment
Director Steven Spielberg poses at the premiere of the HBO documentary film 'Spielberg' in Los Angeles, California, US.
4 Israeli that returned from coronavirus cruise ship tests positive
Coronavirus quarantine ward at Sheba Hospital in Ramat Gan
5 Relationship between humans and dogs built on love, not training – study
A puppy is shown looking up. Studies have shown that oxytocin levels spike when humans and their dogs gaze into each others' eyes
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by