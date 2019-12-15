Mike Pompeo opens personal Twitter account amid rumors of Senate bid

WASHINGTON - US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo opened a personal Twitter account on Saturday, amid rumors of a possible Senate bid. Pompeo wrote in his bio: "Husband, father, Kansan and proud American." By the end of the day, Israel's time, the first and only tweet by the Secretary of State and former army officer read "GoArmyBeatNavy," in reference to the NCAA Football match between the Army Black Knights and the Navy Midshipmen.
In just four hours, over 2,200 people followed the new account.The Kansas City Star reported on Saturday that Secretary Pompeo opened the account "for future plans," citing three sources close to him. The move may be another indication that the secretary is seriously considering a run for the Kansas Senate seat in 2020.Pompeo was born in 1963 in Orange, California. He attended the military academy at West Point, finishing the first of his class. Pompeo served as an army officer for five years, ending his service as a captain. He later attended Harvard Law School, where he earned a Juris Doctor degree. He also served in Congress for three terms between 2011 and 2017, representing Kansas 4th district, Pompeo was appointed as CIA director in 2017. Last year, US President Donald Trump named him Secretary of State replacing Rex Tillerson, who left the administration.
December 14, 2019
In just four hours, over 2,200 people followed the new account.The Kansas City Star reported on Saturday that Secretary Pompeo opened the account "for future plans," citing three sources close to him. The move may be another indication that the secretary is seriously considering a run for the Kansas Senate seat in 2020.Pompeo was born in 1963 in Orange, California. He attended the military academy at West Point, finishing the first of his class. Pompeo served as an army officer for five years, ending his service as a captain. He later attended Harvard Law School, where he earned a Juris Doctor degree. He also served in Congress for three terms between 2011 and 2017, representing Kansas 4th district, Pompeo was appointed as CIA director in 2017. Last year, US President Donald Trump named him Secretary of State replacing Rex Tillerson, who left the administration.