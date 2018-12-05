Mueller filing on Flynn cooperation cites U.N. resolutions against Israel

Defense Intelligence Agency director U.S. Army Lt. General Michael Flynn..
WASHINGTON – The special counsel’s office probing Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election submitted sentencing guidance on Tuesday for retired army Lieutenant General Michael Flynn, US President Donald Trump’s first national security adviser to cooperate with investigators on the landmark inquiry in more than a year.
The team, led by Robert Mueller III, recommended little to no jail time for Flynn, who served as a top foreign policy adviser to Trump throughout his campaign for president.
The guidance is largely redacted, offering tantalizingly few new details for Americans desperate for a sense of where Mueller’s investigation will end.
One line published in the document references Flynn’s discussion with Russian officials during the presidential transition period over the "sensitive matter" of "a United Nations Security Council vote on a resolution calling for Israel to cease settlement activities
in Palestinian territory." The special counsel detailed this episode to prior filings last year, accusing Flynn of lying to investigators about the conversations.
Flynn has admitted to those lies and has provided the office with “substantial assistance” on several lines of investigation, Mueller’s team told a court.
The special counsel is expected to be entering the denouement of his inquiry, although the probe could continue for some months to come.
