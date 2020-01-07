NY Governor Andrew Cuomo rescues man from car crash

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo helped to rescue a man who was trapped in his vehicle after a car crash on a highway, BBC reported on Monday.According to the report, Cuomo cut the man free from the seatbelt and helped him climb out of the car. In the video of the event filmed by his press team, the man appeared shaken but otherwise in good condition. In a video recorded by his press team, Cuomo also hugs and comforts another person involved in the accident. The police arrived at the scene shortly after. Cuomo has been the governor of New York since 2011.