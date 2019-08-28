Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Nikki Haley mocks Bernie Sanders's expensive Green New Deal

Haley claimed that the deal would cost Americans an average of $100,000 each in order to implement.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 28, 2019 13:26
1 minute read.
US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley delivers remarks to the press

Former US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley took to Twitter on Tuesday to criticize the Green New Deal proposed by Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, posting a mock campaign photo of Sanders with the words "Wrong for America."

"Socialist Bernie Sanders rolled out his plan for a Green New Deal and he wants $16.3 TRILLION in tax dollars to do it," Haley wrote. "That’s four times the size of the entire federal budget. On average it would cost more than $100k per every American to implement."


The plan by Sanders was released last week in an attempt to woo Democratic voters toward his presidential campaign.

According to Sanders's website, the plan intends to bring the United States to use 100% renewable energy for electricity and transportation by the year 2030 and accomplish complete decarbonization by 2050, detailing exactly how he intends to do so.

The $16.3 trillion plan also promises to increase employment - due to the work needed to "solve the climate crisis" - and to declare climate change a national emergency.

Sanders says the trillions of dollars will be payed off over 15 years by forcing the fossil fuel industry to "pay for their pollution," by "generating revenue from the wholesale of energy produced by the regional Power Marketing Authorities," by "scaling back military spending," and forcing the "wealthy and large corporations pay their fair share."


