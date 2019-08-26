Nikki Haley slams 'manipulative' Macron for inviting Zarif to G7

United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley listens to a speaker during a U.N. Security Council meeting on the Middle East at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., December 18, 2018.. (photo credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON)

Former US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley slammed French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday for inviting Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to the G7 summit.



"This is completely disrespectful to @realDonaldTrump and the other leaders at the G7," Haley wrote on Twitter. "Iran supports terrorism at every turn and continues to pursue 'Death to America'. Manipulative of Macron to do this and very insincere."

Zarif has been sanctioned by the United States.US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he knew that Zarif would be attending, and left the door opened for diplomacy withe Islamic Republic."I knew [Zarif] was coming in and I respected the fact that he was coming in. We're looking to make Iran rich again, let them be rich, let them do well, if they want," Trump said.Trump pulled Washington out of the world powers' 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran and reimposed sanctions on the Iranian economy.The 2015 deal between Iran and six world powers, reached when Trump's predecessor Barack Obama was in office, aimed to curb Iran's disputed uranium enrichment program in exchange for the lifting of many international sanctions on Tehran.Since ditching the deal last year, Trump has pursued a policy of "maximum pressure" to try to force Iran into broader talks to restrict Iran's ballistic missile program and end its support for proxy forces around the Middle East as well.

