Nikki Haley to be presented with Emet award

The Committee for Accuracy in Middle East Reporting and Analysis (CAMERA) will present the Emet Award to former US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley for standing up for human rights and for battling oppressive regimes.Throughout her term, Haley was critical towards human rights violators, pushing against oppressive regimes in Iran, Syria, Venezuela, Cuba and Russia. Similarly, Haley promoted closer ties between the United States and its longstanding Western allies, while also fighting the anti-Israel bias at the United Nations. Her role as the US representative to the UN Security Council was especially appreciated following the American decision to move the Embassy to Jerusalem.CAMERA Executive Director Andrea Levin was happy about the decision to provide the award to Haley, saying that “in CAMERA’s nearly forty-year history, we have seen few leaders as brave and honorable in speaking the truth as Nikki Haley. Without hesitation, she went into the lion’s den of the United Nations and, day in and day out, told the truth about Israel, the only liberal democratic state in the Middle East. For that, she more than deserves the Emet Award. We feel immense gratitude to her.”This the 31st year that CAMERA has given the award to exceptional individuals. Prior years has seen the award given the Israeli Ambassador to the United States Ron Dermer, recognizing his record of service for Israel and articulating the Jewish state's perspective, and in 2018, the Republic of Guatemala received the award on the basis of the country's decision to move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.