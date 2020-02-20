Who ‘murdered’ Mike Bloomberg?

Democratic presidential candidate and former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg was “dead” Thursday morning from 4:38 a.m. to 4:41 a.m. Israel time, at least according to Wikipedia.A user logged in as “DQUACK02” seems to have entered the information-sharing website and recorded the following entry on “line 15” of the Bloomberg’s bio: “death_date = {{Death date and age|2020|02|19|1942|02|14}}; |death_place = [[Las Vegas, Nevada]], U.S.; |death_cause = [[Getting stabbed by Warren, Biden and Sanders]].” The entry can be seen on Wikipedia’s “difference between revisions” page.On the live site it read: “Died: February 19, 2020. Cause of death: Senator Elizabeth Warren.”Another user, “Cgmusselman,” appears to have caught and removed the fake news. But the entry and screenshots of it already had been widely disseminated on social networks.
At 4:38 a.m., Bloomberg was participating in the Nevada Democratic debate. Minutes after the event started, Warren lashed out at the Jewish candidate: “I’d like to talk about who we’re running against, a billionaire who calls women ‘fat broads’ and ‘horse-faced lesbians.’ I’m not talking about Donald Trump. I’m talking about Mayor Bloomberg.”Wikipedia had not responded by press time to a request by The Jerusalem Post for comment.
בינתיים, בויקי של @MikeBloomberg (תפתחו את התמונה..) pic.twitter.com/pZOdzujFm5— Tal Schneider טל שניידר تال شنايدر (@talschneider) February 20, 2020
