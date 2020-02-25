Pence, Pompeo, Friedman to attend AIPAC

WASHINGTON - Vice President Mike Pence will attend the AIPAC policy conference next week and address the audience, the pro-Israel lobby announced on Monday night. Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, is expected to attend, as well as US Ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, AIPAC has announced.The announcement comes amid the public clash between the pro-Israel lobby and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders. The Democratic hopeful tweeted on Saturday that he would not attend AIPAC's policy conference in Washington, claiming that the organization gives a platform "for leaders who express bigotry." AIPAC said his comments were "truly shameful." It was not clear from the announcement which leaders the democratic senator from Vermont was referring to. The annual conference will take place on March 1- 3 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington.Sanders went on to pledge that, if elected president, he would do "everything possible" to achieve peace between the Palestinians and Israelis in a manner that supports the rights of both parties.In response to the announcement Halie Soifer, executive director of the Jewish Democratic Council of America, released a statement on Monday, saying that "Jewish voters overwhelmingly oppose Donald Trump and will vote against him in November, regardless of who is the Democratic nominee for president."She went on to say that candidates should be judged on their positions, "not on whether they attend any particular conference. JDCA will support the Democratic nominee - whoever that may be - in November, and strongly opposes the use of Israel as a political wedge issue."Congressman Ted Deutch (FL-22), Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on the Middle East, responded to Sanders' announcement on Monday and said in a statement that he would attend the conference."I'll use that platform to talk about bipartisan support for a strong US-Israel relationship, bipartisan support for a two-state solution, and my bill that passed the House unanimously - a bill that strengthens the security of Israelis and Palestinians by putting into statute the Israeli security assistance negotiated by President Obama and by eliminating roadblocks to Palestinian humanitarian assistance," Rep. Deutch said."Thousands of the participants will be proud Democrats like me who strongly support Israel and also reject bigotry in all forms, and progressive Democrats like me who know you can care deeply about Israel and a brighter future for Palestinians while advocating for two states living side-by-side in peace and security as a result of direct negotiations between Israelis and Palestinians," he added. Democratic Congresswoman Elaine Luria tweeted that she "strongly condemn" Sanders' tweet, "and encourage my colleagues to join me in attending this bipartisan policy.""Hurling insults and derogatory remarks like this is not productive to maintaining bipartisan support for a strong US-Israel relationship," she added.The conference of presidents of major Jewish organization released a statement on Monday without mentioning Sanders, advising the member organizations to attend the event. "AIPAC brings together a bipartisan diversity of all sectors of society from across the political spectrum," the statement said. "Boycotting this important opportunity for dialogue is irresponsible and counterproductive."