NYC Conference
JPOST Digital Library
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel Travel Channel
Jerusalem Post American Politics

Mike Pompeo may resign in order to run for Senate - report

The Secretary of State had planned to stay on until next spring, said three Republicans, but developments such as the House impeachment inquiry have prompted him to rethink his exit.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo attends a NATO foreign ministers meeting at the Alliance's headquarters in Brussels (photo credit: YVES HERMAN/REUTERS)
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo attends a NATO foreign ministers meeting at the Alliance's headquarters in Brussels
(photo credit: YVES HERMAN/REUTERS)
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has informed members of the Republican party that he plans on resigning from his position in order to run for the US Senate from Kansas in next year's elections, according to TIME magazine.
Pompeo had planned to stay on as secretary of state until next spring, said three Republicans, but developments such as the House impeachment inquiry have strained his relationship with President Donald Trump and complicated his political image, prompting him to rethink his exit.
The three Republicans who talked with Time include one who served in the Trump administration, another who is currently in government, and another who served in several high-ranking positions and is still active in GOP politics.
According to the three, Pompeo is now trying to find the smoothest possible exit from the Trump administration.
It is unclear if Pompeo has discussed his plans with Trump. The secretary of state has repeatedly said he does not intend to run for Senate and Pompeo aides have in the past denied that he was planning to step down.
"Secretary Pompeo is only focused on executing Trump’s foreign policy goals and completing the mission for the American people at the State Department. Anyone who says otherwise is just wrong," said a person close to Pompeo to TIME.
The impeachment hearings have placed Pompeo in a position where staying leaves him open to criticism for failing to protect diplomats and US policies against the politicization of foreign affairs and open to blame from Trump and his supporters for insufficiently defending the president.
One of the Republican sources have also led Pompeo to reconsider whether sticking with Trump would help or harm a possible Senate candidacy.
In October, Trump criticized Pompeo for making "a mistake" by hiring Taylor, a Foreign Service officer who was an executive vice president at the US Institute for Peace. Bill Taylor was chosen as the US ambassador to Ukraine after the former ambassador Marie Yovanovitch was recalled due to what she called a smear campaign by Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani.
A Kansas Republican told TIME that Pompeo can no longer be considered a shoo-in against the multiple other Republican contenders that have already stepped to the plate. Pain inflicted on farmers by Trump's trade policies could threaten Republican support next year.
"Our farmers aren’t dumb," said the Kansas Republican. "They know that China isn’t paying for tariffs. They are, because they’re taxpayers helping foot the bill for government subsidies. They also aren’t holding their breath waiting for some big trade deal that has the Chinese buying all their crops.
"If Pompeo was thinking he would cruise across the finish line on Trump’s coattails, he might want to rethink that assumption," said the Kansas statesman.
On Monday, Pompeo announced that the Trump Administration does not view Israeli settlements in the West Bank as illegal.
The TIME report did not indicate who might replace Pompeo as secretary of state if he resigns.
Yaakov Katz contributed to this report.


Tags Elections Donald Trump senate Mike Pompeo Elections 2020 impeachment
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Get Adi now By JPOST EDITORIAL
Does U.S. shift on settlements increase the chances for peace? By YAAKOV KATZ
Susan Hattis Rolef Think About It: Impeachment versus Mandelblit By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Shmuley Boteach Slave nations: America and Israel in the age of technology By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Ephraim Asculai The missile and nuclear threat from Iran By EPHRAIM ASCULAI

Most Read

1 Netanyahu, Gantz spin minority coalition in push for unity compromise
President Reuven Rivlin pictured with Blue and White leader Benny Gantz
2 Likud calls emergency meeting, political system gears up for dramatic week
Reuven Rivlin, Benny Gantz and Benjamin Netanyahu meet on September 23, 2019.
3 Qatar knew about Iran's attacks in Gulf of Oman, did not warn U.S. - report
An Emirati official watches members of the U.S. Navy Fifth Fleet as they prepare to escort journalists to tanker at a U.S. NAVCENT facility near the port of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates June 19, 2019. The Fifth Fleet protects oil shipping lanes in he region
4 Protests erupt across Iran, burning banks, angry over gas prices
People protest against increased gas price, on a highway in Tehran, Iran November 16, 2019.
5 After a quiet night, a barrage of rockets strikes Israel
Flame and smoke are seen following an explosion in Gaza City November 12, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by