Mike Pompeo may resign in order to run for Senate - report

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has informed members of the Republican party that he plans on resigning from his position in order to run for the US Senate from Kansas in next year's elections, according to TIME magazine.Pompeo had planned to stay on as secretary of state until next spring, said three Republicans, but developments such as the House impeachment inquiry have strained his relationship with President Donald Trump and complicated his political image, prompting him to rethink his exit.The three Republicans who talked with Time include one who served in the Trump administration, another who is currently in government, and another who served in several high-ranking positions and is still active in GOP politics.According to the three, Pompeo is now trying to find the smoothest possible exit from the Trump administration.It is unclear if Pompeo has discussed his plans with Trump. The secretary of state has repeatedly said he does not intend to run for Senate and Pompeo aides have in the past denied that he was planning to step down."Secretary Pompeo is only focused on executing Trump’s foreign policy goals and completing the mission for the American people at the State Department. Anyone who says otherwise is just wrong," said a person close to Pompeo to TIME.The impeachment hearings have placed Pompeo in a position where staying leaves him open to criticism for failing to protect diplomats and US policies against the politicization of foreign affairs and open to blame from Trump and his supporters for insufficiently defending the president.One of the Republican sources have also led Pompeo to reconsider whether sticking with Trump would help or harm a possible Senate candidacy.In October, Trump criticized Pompeo for making "a mistake" by hiring Taylor, a Foreign Service officer who was an executive vice president at the US Institute for Peace. Bill Taylor was chosen as the US ambassador to Ukraine after the former ambassador Marie Yovanovitch was recalled due to what she called a smear campaign by Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani.A Kansas Republican told TIME that Pompeo can no longer be considered a shoo-in against the multiple other Republican contenders that have already stepped to the plate. Pain inflicted on farmers by Trump's trade policies could threaten Republican support next year."Our farmers aren’t dumb," said the Kansas Republican. "They know that China isn’t paying for tariffs. They are, because they’re taxpayers helping foot the bill for government subsidies. They also aren’t holding their breath waiting for some big trade deal that has the Chinese buying all their crops."If Pompeo was thinking he would cruise across the finish line on Trump’s coattails, he might want to rethink that assumption," said the Kansas statesman.On Monday, Pompeo announced that the Trump Administration does not view Israeli settlements in the West Bank as illegal.The TIME report did not indicate who might replace Pompeo as secretary of state if he resigns.Yaakov Katz contributed to this report.