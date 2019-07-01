Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel Travel Channel

Survey: Capitalism and socialism equally popular among young Americans

A new survey by the Pew Research Center found that similar shares of Americans under 30 express positive impressions of capitalism (52%) and socialism (50%)

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
July 1, 2019 04:28
Young Americans playing video games (illlustrative). (photo credit: INGIMAGE)

 
Capitalism and socialism tend to be equally popular among Americans under 30, a new survey by the Pew Research Center has found. Whereas older generations are inclined to have a more positive view on the first (65%) than on the second (42%), similar shares of younger Americans express positive impressions of capitalism (52%) and socialism (50%).

The report, published on Tuesday, also indicates a deep partisan divide: While those who identify as Democrats tend to have a positive view on both capitalism (55%) and socialism (65%), a vast majority of those who identify as Republicans consider capitalism positive (78%), and socialism negative (84%).

The survey also revealed a significant gender gap in how the two terms are perceived. A higher percentage of women consider socialism positive (46% vs. 38% of men). By contrast, 74% of men have a favorable opinion on capitalism compared to 56% of women.


Also, minorities tend to have a more positive impression on socialism - 65% of black Americans and 52% of Hispanics - compared with just 35% of whites, while all groups tend to view capitalism positively.

The survey was conducted on April 29-May 13, 2019.

