Ted Danson, Jane Fonda arrested at climate crisis protest

For the third week in a row, Jane Fonda was taken away by police during a climate change protest at the US Capitol, but this time she wasn't alone, Ted Danson - The Good Place actor - was arrested as well.



Fonda has begun to call the protests "Fire Drill Fridays" after weeks of demonstrations on the Capitol steps.

A spokesperson for the Capitol Police said that 32 people were arrested on Friday for "unlawfully demonstrating in the intersection of East Capitol and First Streets." They were charged with crowding, obstructing justice or incommoding.Fonda, star of Netflix hit Grace and Frankie, was urging people to resist new fossil fuel extractions and was encouraging protesters to hold elected officials accountable for pushing these reforms."We have to behave like our house is on fire, because it is," Fonda said, "we have to hold their feet to the fire."The actress was arrested for the first time on October 11. The protests are weekly events, next week's theme is "Women Can't Wait" according to the Fire Drill Fridays website.This is not Danson's first time speaking up for the environment. In the 1980s, he was a founder of the American Oceans Campaigns, which later merged with Oceana in 2001. He has also generously donated to many Democratic candidates in the past.Jane Fonda has also been vocal in her political beliefs, including the Israeli-Palestinian conflict along with feminist causes and environmentalism. She began her political activism in the 1960s in support of the Civil Rights Movement and opposition of the Vietnam War.In 2009, Fonda signed a letter protesting the 2009 Toronto International Film Festival's spotlight in Tel Aviv, however she later told the Huffington Post that she regretted some of the language used in the letter and how "it certainly has been wildly distorted Contrary to the lies that have been circulated, the protest letter was not demonizing Israeli films and filmmakers."She continued to saythat she, "in no way, support[s] the destruction of Israel. I am for the two-state solution. I have been to Israel many times and love the country and its people."In The Good Place Danson plays the role of a super-powerful being alongside actors Kristen Bell and Jameela Jamil. The established actor is still widely remembered for his starring role in Cheers, where he played a bar owner called Sam. The show was a massive hit and inspired spin-off series Fraiser starring Kelsey Grammer.Appearing in films since she was a child, Fonda now stars alongside Lily Tomlin in Grace and Frankie, an odd-couple comedy where she plays the role of Grace.

