Trump: Congresswomen from corrupt, inept countries should go back there

US President slammed unnamed Democratic Congresswoman for telling Americans ‘how our government should be run’ rather than fixing their countries of origin.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
July 14, 2019 15:56
1 minute read.
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump. (photo credit: REUTERS)

 
US President Donald Trump slammed unnamed Democratic congresswomen for criticizing US democracy when they hail from countries “whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe” in a thread of tweets on Sunday.



Trump further asked why these women don't return to their countries of origin to help fix “the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.”

“Show us how it’s done,” he said, “you can’t leave fast enough!”  
While the women are unnamed, it is likely the US President was referring to Democratic Somali-American Congresswoman Ilhan Omar.

Omar is known for her provocative statements, including "Israel has hypnotized the world, may Allah awaken the people and help them see the evil doings of Israel."

Another progressive Democtratic congresswoman, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, has roots in Puerto Rico and has slammed Trump’s immigration policy when she said the US has "concentration camps" on the US-Mexican border.

