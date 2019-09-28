Trump to Jewish leaders: ‘Not interested’ in conflict with Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks to U.S. troops in an unannounced visit to Al Asad Air Base, Iraq December 26, 2018. . (photo credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST)



US president, Donald Trump , said on Friday that he is not interested in a conflict with Iran, and that he hopes the Iranians will respond to the American restraint with a similar approach.

"I don't want military conflict but we've offered to discuss things," the president said in the annual conference call for the high holidays with Jewish leaders from across the US. "I've shown great restraint and hope that Iran likewise chooses peace," Trump added, Jewish Insider first reported.



The president opened the conversation by greeting everyone with "Shana Tova," and said that his administration is committed to combat antisemitism.



"In the last two and a half years we've strengthened the everlasting friendship between the US and Israel," he added.



"I moved the embassy to Jerusalem recognized the Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights which was something they were trying to do for 52 years." During his remarks, the president avoided from discussing the current political situation in Israel.



"We're confronting Iranian regime that chants death to Israel," he continued. "As I said in recent address to UN America will never tolerate anti-Semitic hate."



"Right now, Iran doing very badly - a nation that is much different than it was when I became president," he added, in a reference to his maximum pressure campaign.



"I can't tell you exactly what is going to be happening but we're extraordinarily ready. It will work out. I can't tell you exactly how or why but it will work out because it always does - I have a tendency to work things out one way or the other."



"Iran has been a bad actor for a long period of time and we're going to end that," he concluded.



He added that a friend of his - whom he didn't mention by name - told him that Israelis appreciate his actions to confront Iran more than the appreciation for moving the embassy or recognizing the Golan Heights.







“Our country is reminded of the infinite ways Jewish families uplift our nation,” Trump said in the 13-minute call early Friday afternoon. “You embody the American dream,” JTA reported. Trump introduced Elan Carr, the State Department’s anti-Semitism monitor, who gave a brief accounting of his work combating anti-Semitism on the far left, the far right and among Islamist extremists.



Norm Coleman, the chairman of the Republican Jewish Coalition and a former Minnesota senator, thanked Trump for intensifying sanctions on Iran but asked him what more he planned to do about Israel’s deadliest enemy. I said, ‘Which of those two things, in your opinion, were more important — Jerusalem or the Golan Heights?’” the president told the participants. “And he said, ‘Neither; It’s what you have done to us with Iran.’ And I said, ‘You know, I never thought of it that way, but I probably happen to agree with you.’”

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });