Trump touts poll that shows him with massive Orthodox Jewish support

President Donald Trump posted on his Twitter feed a poll that purports to show overwhelming support for him among Orthodox Jews.

“The Exclusive Ami Magazine Poll, What Orthodox Jews really think about President Trump,” said the tweet posted Wednesday, with a link to the poll.

The poll shows 91 percent of respondents oppose impeaching Trump and that 89 percent approve of how he is doing his job.

Ami said its polling company reached 723 Orthodox Jews in 15 states between Nov. 22 and Dec. 6 on cell phones and landlines. It did not name the polling company, nor did it say how the respondents were selected. It also did not provide the criteria Ami, a Haredi Orthodox publication, set for determining if someone was Orthodox, although it said both Modern and Haredi Orthodox Jews were canvassed; nor did it name a margin of error.

Trump has chafed at his lack of popularity among Jewish voters, who in polls have overwhelmingly disapproved of his job performance.