Trump's decision on WHO puts lives at risk, says Rep. Engel

The Chairman of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs admitted that the WHO is “an imperfect organization.”

By OMRI NAHMIAS  
APRIL 28, 2020 08:41
U.S. Congressman Eliot Engel addresses the Jerusalem Post Annual Conference in New York (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
U.S. Congressman Eliot Engel addresses the Jerusalem Post Annual Conference in New York
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
WASHINGTON – Rep. Eliot Engel, Chairman of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, launched an inquiry on Monday regarding US President Donald Trump's administration's decision to cut funding for the World Health Organization. He sent a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday in which he asked to receive all relevant documents to the decision-making process by May 4.
“President Trump’s decision to halt funding for the World Health Organization (WHO) in the midst of a global pandemic is counterproductive and puts lives at risk,” Engel wrote to Pompeo. “Attacking the WHO, rather than the COVID-19 outbreak, will only worsen an already dire situation by undermining one of our key tools to fight the spreading disease.”
Engel went on to portray the administration’s explanation for the decision as “inadequate,” and added that “the Committee on Foreign Affairs is determined to understand the reasons behind this self-defeating withdrawal from global leadership.”
The Chairman of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs admitted that the WHO is “an imperfect organization.” He recognized that “it has made mistakes during the course of this unprecedented emergency, and I would support reforms to strengthen the organization. But, certainly, cutting the WHO’s funding while the world confronts the COVID-19 tragedy is not the answer. We are facing a global health emergency, requiring a comprehensive effort.”
He said that the Department of State’s justification for cutting WHO funding “has come to the Congress in the form of a one-page talking points 'fact sheet' that contains few facts, no plan, and no explanation of how suspending funds for the WHO will save lives here at home or around the world.” Engel went on to demand the Department of State to provide “and all documents referring, relating to, or referencing the decision to withhold funding from the WHO.”
Engel requested additional documents as well, including “all documents that assess the potential impact of the WHO funding suspension on both the global and U.S. responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the implications for longstanding relationships and coordination between WHO and U.S. agencies.”


