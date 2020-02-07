The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post US Political News

US Elections 2020: How to vote from Israel

Here's how you can vote in the United States Presidential Election 2020 from Israel.

By HANNAH HEPNER  
FEBRUARY 15, 2020 03:44
COLORADO RESIDENTS vote in the US midterm elections (photo credit: REUTERS)
COLORADO RESIDENTS vote in the US midterm elections
(photo credit: REUTERS)
With the upcoming 2020 United States’ presidential election and the large number of US citizens living in Israel, US citizens abroad must register as absentee voters in order to have a say in this major election.
But not to worry, registering as an absentee voter is fairly simple.
First, go to FVAP.com to register for your state; some states require absentee voters to register annually, but others do not, so find out if your state requires you to re-register.
From there, you have a choice of whether to request a ballot directly from your state or through the Federal Post Card Application, the FPCA.
The FPCA option allows you to request absentee ballots for all federal elections, from presidential elections to senate elections to house elections, including primaries and special elections during the calendar year in which the form is submitted. FPCA forms are also accepted by all local election officials in every US state and territory.
Whether you request a ballot through your state or through the FPCA, the fastest way to receive said ballot is electronically, either by email, internet download, or fax.
Most states allow you to confirm your ballot delivery date online. However, for regular elections for federal office, this date must be at least 45 days before the election itself. Before primary elections, this date is usually at least 30 days before the election.
Once you have received your ballot, it is time to make an informed decision and vote. For non-partisan information on candidates, their voting records, and their positions on issues, visit the FVAP links page.
After making a decision and voting, you have to return your signed ballot. Some states allow you to return it electronically, however others require a paper ballot to be returned to local election offices. This can be done through international mail, professional courier service, or by dropping off papers at a US embassy or an embassy branch.
In Israel, the embassy is located in Jerusalem and the embassy branch is in Tel Aviv. In Jerusalem, papers can be dropped off at the American Citizen Services section from 8:00am to 3:00pm Monday through Friday or by scheduling an appointment. In Tel Aviv, papers can be dropped off at the American Citizen Services section from 8:00 to 11:00am or 1:00 to 3:00pm Monday through Friday or by scheduling an appointment.
Dropping off ballots at embassies or embassy branches will provide free mail service to a US sorting facility. However, you still need to pay for postage return envelopes or enough US postage. Please note that electronic devices - cell phones included - are not permitted inside embassy facilities.
While this method can take a while - up to four weeks for the ballots to arrive in the US - all US citizens abroad are encouraged to submit ballots via this method.
Additional information about absentee voting from Israel can be found by emailing VoteJerusalem@state.gov or VoteTelAviv@state.gov.


Tags aliyah republicans Democrats 2020 United States elections
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The UN Human Rights Council's shameful blacklist By JPOST EDITORIAL
What Netanyahu really wants is a fourth election - Editor's Notes By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: A journey to the Jordan Valley By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert explains to 'Jpost' why he met with PA leader Mahmoud Abbas By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum The real source of Abbas’s ‘Swiss cheese’ revulsion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Was the Bible right? Inscription may confirm ancient Israel’s borders
Jars found at Abel-Beth-Maacah.
2 Arab media accuse US, Israel of coronavirus conspiracy against China
A staff member checks the temperature of a passenger entering a subway station, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Beijing, China January 28, 2020.
3 64 coronavirus cases confirmed on cruise ship off Japan, Israelis on board
Cruise ship Diamond Princess is seen anchored off the Yokohama Port, after ten people on the cruise liner have tested positive for coronavirus in Yokohama
4 MLB cancels promotion of Roger Waters' tour due to BDS support
Roger Waters, draped with a Palestinian keffiyeh
5 Failed satellite launch causes massive explosion in rural Iran
Iran Zafar satellite launch, Feb. 9, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by