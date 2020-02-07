US Elections 2020: How to vote from Israel

With the upcoming 2020 United States’ presidential election and the large number of US citizens living in Israel, US citizens abroad must register as absentee voters in order to have a say in this major election. But not to worry, registering as an absentee voter is fairly simple. First, go to FVAP.com to register for your state; some states require absentee voters to register annually, but others do not, so find out if your state requires you to re-register. From there, you have a choice of whether to request a ballot directly from your state or through the Federal Post Card Application, the FPCA. The FPCA option allows you to request absentee ballots for all federal elections, from presidential elections to senate elections to house elections, including primaries and special elections during the calendar year in which the form is submitted. FPCA forms are also accepted by all local election officials in every US state and territory. Whether you request a ballot through your state or through the FPCA, the fastest way to receive said ballot is electronically, either by email, internet download, or fax. Most states allow you to confirm your ballot delivery date online. However, for regular elections for federal office, this date must be at least 45 days before the election itself. Before primary elections, this date is usually at least 30 days before the election. Once you have received your ballot, it is time to make an informed decision and vote. For non-partisan information on candidates, their voting records, and their positions on issues, visit the FVAP links page. After making a decision and voting, you have to return your signed ballot. Some states allow you to return it electronically, however others require a paper ballot to be returned to local election offices. This can be done through international mail, professional courier service, or by dropping off papers at a US embassy or an embassy branch. In Israel, the embassy is located in Jerusalem and the embassy branch is in Tel Aviv. In Jerusalem, papers can be dropped off at the American Citizen Services section from 8:00am to 3:00pm Monday through Friday or by scheduling an appointment. In Tel Aviv, papers can be dropped off at the American Citizen Services section from 8:00 to 11:00am or 1:00 to 3:00pm Monday through Friday or by scheduling an appointment. Dropping off ballots at embassies or embassy branches will provide free mail service to a US sorting facility. However, you still need to pay for postage return envelopes or enough US postage. Please note that electronic devices - cell phones included - are not permitted inside embassy facilities. While this method can take a while - up to four weeks for the ballots to arrive in the US - all US citizens abroad are encouraged to submit ballots via this method. Additional information about absentee voting from Israel can be found by emailing VoteJerusalem@state.gov or VoteTelAviv@state.gov.