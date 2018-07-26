July 27 2018
|
Av, 15, 5778
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

US throws cold water on reports of Abbas cooperation

Abbas “continues to condemn a plan that he has never seen and has not engaged in any productive discussions.”

By
July 26, 2018 23:57
1 minute read.
US throws cold water on reports of Abbas cooperation

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas waves in Ramallah, in the West Bank May 1, 2018. (photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMAD TOROKMAN)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user experience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew, Ivrit
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later Don't show it again

WASHINGTON — Trump administration officials are expressing skepticism that Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas is willing to work with them on a reconstruction package for the Gaza Strip, as reported by Israel Army Radio on Thursday.

A senior administration official told The Jerusalem Post that, despite the definitive report, Abbas has “not communicated this position to anyone on the peace team,” comprised of some of US President Donald Trump’s closest advisers.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Abbas, the official stated, “continues to condemn a plan that he has never seen and has not engaged in any productive discussions.”

“Our position on improving Gaza has not changed,” the official said. “As the administration recently stated, 'without real change accompanied by reliable security, progress is impossible.’”

The Army Radio report claimed that Abbas had lifted his opposition to a US plan for reconstruction of the strip, currently faced with a severe humanitarian crisis. Abbas’ government protested a conference on Gaza held in the spring that convened Israeli, Qatari, Saudi and Emirati officials around the same table for the first time.

The peace team, comprised of Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law and senior adviser; Jason Greenblatt, his special representative for international negotiations; and David Friedman, US ambassador to Israel, believes that dislodging Hamas’ control over the coastal strip is critical to the success of their impending peace plan.

“Our position has not changed,” the official added. “We have made clear about the changes Hamas must make before we can begin a discussion on projects for Gaza.”

Related Content

Immigrant children, many of whom have been separated from their parents under a new
July 25, 2018
Jewish member quits U.S. Homeland Security council amid refugee crisis

By JTA

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut