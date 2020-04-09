The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post US Political News

What does Sanders' withdrawal from the primaries mean for Democrats?

Even without a primary challenger, Joe Biden is expected to face a series of hardships moving forward.

By OMRI NAHMIAS  
APRIL 9, 2020 23:55
Democratic U.S. presidential candidates Senator Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden at the 11th Democratic candidates debate of the 2020 U.S. presidential campaign in Washington, March 15, 2020 (photo credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)
Democratic U.S. presidential candidates Senator Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden at the 11th Democratic candidates debate of the 2020 U.S. presidential campaign in Washington, March 15, 2020
(photo credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)
WASHINGTON - Bernie Sanders' decision to suspend his presidential campaign on Wednesday will be a huge relief for the Biden campaign. Not because of Sanders' very slim chance of winning. The Vermont Senator practically lost his presidential bid a month ago, on Super Tuesday.
But as Biden will remember from the 2016 presidential campaign, Sanders has enough political power to drag the Party through a long and ugly battle all the way to the Party's convention in August.
Sanders gave Biden a carrot and a stick. On the one hand he is withdrawing from the race, allowing the Democratic Party to come together behind the Former Vice President at a time of a national crisis, when Biden is playing the experienced Washington politician card. By dropping out of the race now, Sanders decided that it is more critical for him to help to defeat Trump in November than to win the ideological battle within the Party.
On the other hand, the Jewish Senator made it clear that his name will appear on the ballots to win more delegates to get influence over the Democratic Party's platform, which could turn out like a fly in the ointment for Biden later this summer.
Still, even without a primary challenger, Biden is expected to face a series of hardships moving forward. First, given the lack of campaign events, the Former Vice President will find it hard to stay relevant and to deliver a compelling message. While Trump is managing the coronavirus crisis from the Oval Office and answering questions on live TV for approximately an hour every day, Biden's ability to affect the conversation is minimal. Simply put, while Trump is present in Americans' lives, his Democratic rival is conspicuously absent. If social distancing remains in effect into the summer, Biden will face a severe challenge.
Another major challenge that Biden and Democrats are going to face is the dispute over a vote by mail. Some 35 states are currently allowing either universal vote-by-mail or "no excuse" vote-by-mail while the others require a reason to vote absentee. However, a transition to universal vote-by-mail in all 50 states at such short notice is complicated and would require states to act immediately to ensure a seamless voting process. It's unclear, for example, how well equipped they are to handle the influx of ballots that is expected.
While Democrats believe that universal vote-by-mail is their best chance of winning in November by increasing turnout among young and minority voters, Republicans remain suspicious of this method.
House Democrats tried to push, as a part of the stimulus package, a measure to require "at least 15 consecutive days of early voting for federal elections." President Trump pushed back against the Democrats attempt to pass this legislation, and other provisions that would have given $4 billion to states to help facilitate absentee ballots and allow same-day registration and online registration.
"The things they had in there were crazy," Trump told Fox News. "They had things, levels of voting that if you ever agreed to, you would never have a Republican elected in this country again."
The president has taken a number of opportunities to voice his desire to see the vote taking place in person with a photo ID for each voter. During times of coronavirus, it seems like the real battle between Democrats and Republicans is not necessarily going to be around ideas this coming November, but about the technical process of how to facilitate the vote.


Tags joe biden Bernie Sanders Democrats
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Passing over coronavirus this Passover By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ayelet Shaked to 'Post': We all must cooperate, but not lose our values By AYELET SHAKED
Gil Troy This Passover, pack your Coronasederette with Zionist thinkers – opinion By GIL TROY
YEDIDIA Z. STERN Don’t build a wall around the haredim – opinion By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Sylvan Adams Coronavirus: If this is war, we must attack the enemy, without fear By SYLVAN ADAMS

Most Read

1 Venezuelan warship shoots, rams into German cruise vessel before sinking
The RCGS RESOLUTE
2 Israeli scientists: Coronavirus vaccine to be tested on humans by June 1
MIGAL's biotechnology group's team is hard at work on a vaccine for COVID-19.
3 BDS founder: If Israel develops coronavirus vaccine you can take it
Omar Barghouti, founder of the Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel and a co-founder of BDS
4 Coronavirus: Netanyahu announces nationwide lockdown until Friday
An ambulance driving in the central Israeli city of Elad, April 5, 2020
5 Top hospital head to 'Post': Coronavirus strategy failed
The Israeli Magen David Adom national emergency service at a coronavirus testing complex in Bnei Brak on April 1, 2020.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Tips
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by