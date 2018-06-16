15 fires in Gaza border communities, IDF strikes targets in Gaza in response

The Israel Air Force attacked two Hamas observation points in retaliation for explosive rigged balloons over the weekend as fires continued to rage across southern Israel from incendiary devices launched from the Gaza Strip.



“The IDF views with great severity the use of incendiary kites and balloons and will act to prevent their use,” read a statement by the IDF’s Spokesperson’s Unit on Friday just hours after another aircraft fired warning shots at a group of Gazans who were launching incendiary kites and balloons close to the security fence in the southern part of the coastal enclave.









A Related Video You May Like:



Over 15 fires broke out across southern Israel amid hot weather on Saturday.Fires in Kibbutz Be'eri from Gaza kite terror, June 9, 2018 (Dani Ben Dovid, Forreseter KKL)﻿One broke out between the communities of Ein HaShlosha and Kissufim in the Eshkol Regional Council because of an incendiary balloon that landed in the area. Another fire broke out close to an IDF post due to an incendiary kite flown from Gaza and a Molotov cocktail attached to a balloon caused a fire near Sderot.Additional fires were reported near the Kerem Shalom area, in the Kissufim-Re'im area, Erez, and surrounding outposts. Road 232 was blocked in the Beeri area early on Saturday. There was also a large fire in Mavki'im, a town just a few miles north of Gaza. Firefighters worked to protect the town and gain control over the fire.One explosive balloon with the lettering “I love you” landed on an Israeli road in the Shaar HaNegev Regional Council and was neutralized in a controlled explosion by the Israel police.Gazans have been protesting along the border with Israel since March 30th as part of what organizers have called the “Great March of Return.” Demonstrators have been throwing stones, Molotov cocktails and rocks toward Israeli troops and flying incendiary kites into Israeli territory, destroying over 10,000 dunams of forest, nature reserves and agricultural fields.On Thursday reports out of Gaza said that Palestinians planned to launch 5,000 incendiary balloons and kites towards Israel to mark Eid al-Fitr.Last week for the first time Palestinian demonstrators launched kites and helium balloons (which can fly farther) with explosive devices, such as pipe bombs, attached to them that are set off by cellphones once they approach troops. Last Friday, one of dozens of these devices exploded in the air above troops, causing no injuries.