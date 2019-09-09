PA raises salary of terrorist who helped carry out Cafe Hillel attack

The Palestinian Authority just raised the salary of the terrorist who prepared the suicide belt for the Sept. 9, 2003 bombing attack in Jerusalem’s Café Hillel, Palestinian Media Watch reported.

The attack, which took place 16 years ago Monday, resulted in the murder of seven people and injury of 57. It occurred hours after another suicide bombing attack at a bus stop near the Assaf Harofeh Hospital and the Tzrifin military base, which resulted in the murder of nine people and the injury of 18.



Since the attacks, the PA has paid 3,248,900 shekels in financial rewards to the Hamas terrorists who carried them out, according to PMW.

Specifically, the PA just raised the salaries of the two terrorists who prepared the suicide belts to 7,000 shekels/month from NIS 6,000/month.

“Similar to an employee of any company that receives a raise after a certain period of employment, the PA – following PA law – these two terrorists received a salary increase for having completed 15 years in prison,” explained Maurice Hirsch, head of legal strategies at PMW.

These terrorists were arrested in July and August 2004.

Among the victims of the Café Hillel attack in Jerusalem were Dr. David Applebaum and his daughter Nava, who was to be married the day after the attack. David was American-born and served as head of the emergency room and trauma services of Jerusalem’s Shaare Zedek Medical Center. Shortly before the attack, he participated in a symposium where he taught terror-trauma procedures to medical professionals.

“According to PMW’s calculations following the PA’s own pay scale, the PA has, to date, paid the six terrorists who were arrested and imprisoned for their roles in the attacks, a total of 2,892,500‬ shekels,” Hirsch explained. “In addition to the monthly salaries it pays to the imprisoned terrorists, the PA has also paid the families of the two suicide bombers – so-called “Martyrs” - a total of 356,400‬ shekels since the attacks.

“Simply because the terrorists blew themselves up to kill Jews, each family has so far received 178,200 shekels,” he continued.

The law guaranteeing terrorist prisoners a monthly salary was adopted by the PA in 2004. PA Chairman Mahmoud Abbas has twice approved considerable salary hikes for the terrorist prisoners. In 2006, Abbas approved the regulations that codified the monthly salary payments paid by the PA, and a rise in the salaries paid. In 2010, he approved an additional salary hike for the terrorist prisoners, including a 300% rise, from 4,000 shekels/month to 12,000 shekels/month for prisoners having served more than 30 years in prison.

Earlier this year, Israel implemented the “ Pay-for-Slay” Law that instructs the state to deduct and freeze the amount of money the PA pays in salaries to imprisoned terrorists and families of “martyrs” from the tax money it collects for the authority. The law was passed last July and was approved for implementation by Israel’s security cabinet this year. In 2019, the cabinet is withholding approximately $138 million.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });