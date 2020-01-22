The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IDF: Lowest number of casualties since founding of the state

Of the 27 casualties, 12 soldiers committed suicide, including two lone soldiers.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
JANUARY 22, 2020 11:16
IDF arrests two ISIS members who were planning to commit a terror attack in Jerusalem
The past year saw the lowest number of casualties since the founding of the State of Israel with a total of 27 soldiers losing their lives in 2019.
According to the military, the number of IDF casualties has continued to decrease over the last decade with 2019 almost half the amount of the previous year which saw 43 soldiers lose their lives.
Of the total number of deaths, two fell during combat operations (Sgt. Zachary Baumel whose remains were returned to Israel close to 40 years after he went missing in the battle for Sultan Yacoub in 1982, and  Sgt. Gal Keidan who was killed in a stabbing attack outside Ariel), one soldier, Dvir Sorek who was in the IDF Hesder program was killed in a terror attack outside the settlement of Migdal Oz.
Another 12 soldiers took their own lives including two lone soldiers, an increase from the previous year which saw nine soldiers take their lives.
Micha Levitt was the only female lone soldier to take her life in 2019. She moved to Israel in June 2017 and settled at Kibbutz Kinneret where she took ulpan classes before joining the IDF through the Garin Tzabar program before drafting into the mixed Caracal combat battalion. She had just moved to an apartment with other lone soldiers in Hadera and was going through the army’s team leader training course (Course Makim) when she took her life.
Soldiers who commit suicide are officially defined as “suspected suicides” until the Military Police have finished investigating their case. The number of suicides in the military has been decreasing from the peak in 2005 when 36 soldiers took their lives.
The general downward trend in suicide in the IDF has been credited to the to restricted access to weapons on the one hand and the army’s efforts in suicide prevention on the other. The army launched an extensive plan to prevent suicide in 2006, with numerous programs designed to better train commanders to identify soldiers who may have suicidal thoughts and streamlining army procedures to ensure all relevant information is received by mental health officers as soldiers move between units.
Of the total amount of casualties in 2019, 55 soldiers died in traffic accidents, two from medical reasons, two in training accidents and three others are being investigated by the military. Another 35 soldiers were seriously injured over the past year, including 13 in traffic accidents, 14 from medical reasons, 2 in training accidents.
In comparison, of the 43 IDF soldiers who died in 2018, eight of them are suspected of committing suicide. Another two in training accidents, eight were killed in combat, 10 from medical reasons and 14 in traffic accidents. Another 41 soldiers were severely injured.

Two years earlier, of the 41 soldiers who died in 2016, 15 soldiers are suspected of committing suicide, nine were killed in military accidents, seven in civilian traffic accidents, six died due to medical reasons, and another four soldiers were killed in action. In addition, 43 soldiers were severely injured over the course of the year.


