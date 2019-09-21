6 Palestinians injured in clashes with IDF in northern West Bank - report

Six Palestinians were injured during clashes with the IDF in the northern West Bank town of Azzun, according to the Palestinian Sawa news.



The injuries were caused by live fire, rubber-coated bullets and tear gas fired by IDF forces. The IDF closed shops in the area and prevented citizens from entering the local mosque, according to Sawa. The main northern entrance of the town was also closed for the second day in a row.

Seven Palestinians were injured when a minibus overturned when the driver lost control after inhaling tear gas fired during the clashes, according to the Palestinian Quds news. An Israeli soldier was also injured after being hit with a stone, according to Quds.On Friday, an IDF officer was injured in the area after stones were thrown at civilian vehicles, according to a tweet by the IDF. The officer was driving as a civilian. Damage was caused to several other civilian vehicles.

