Israel police find seven pipe bombs in house search

Israel Police seized seven pipe bombs from a home in Hebron, a city in the West Bank, during a search for weapons, according to Israel Police Spokesperson's Unit.Police arrested four Palestinian suspects at the scene in connection with explosive devices. The suspects have been detained for questioning, and a court hearing will be held in the Ofer Military Court. "Regular security operations are taking place in all areas to seize weapons and ammunition and explosive devices that can be used for terrorist attacks or criminal activities." Israel Police Spokesperson's Unit announced in a report of the incident.