July 12 2018
|
Tammuz, 29, 5778
|
A demonstration in the south in response to the arson in the Gaza

Twenty-one fires were set on Thursday in the Gaza vicinity due to burning kites.

By YASSER OKBI/MAARIV
July 12, 2018 21:03
Southern protest July 12 2018

Southern protest July 12 2018. (photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

 
At 7 pm residents demonstrated  near the entrance of Sderot at the Nir Am Junction to protest that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has not come to visit despite the fact that more than 100 days had passed since the incendiary kites have affected the area.

Twenty-one fires ignited on Thursday in the cities bordering Gaza due to the incendiary kites.

The fire department struggled to contain and control fires in the region for a number of hours. The Be'eri, Nahal Asaf, Shukda and Kissufim areas are staffed by KKL-JNF teams, a fire department and an air force team.

A Molotov cocktail was also found in the yard of a house in Sderot and police men arrived at the scene and examined it.

The Lachish District Police reported that police forces closed the area until all the areas were checked.

During the day, an IDF aircraft attacked a squad that fired Molotov cocktails at communities in the Gaza perimeter of the northern Gaza Strip.

Translated by Yvette Deane.


