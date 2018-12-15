Abusive comments appear on slain IDF soldier's Facebook page posthumously

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Dozens of hateful comments were posted on the Facebook page of the IDF soldier from Kfir, Staff Sergeant Yuval Mor Yosef, over the weekend. Yosef, was murdered in the attack on Givat Assaf on Thursday.



Along with messages of condolence to family and friends, in a profile that has now become a memorial page, Palestinian surfers of the Facebook page wrote in Hebrew and Arabic, among other things, 'It's only the beginning,' 'burn in the fire of the garden,' and 'well you were murderer,' as well as other harsh curses and threats.





Israeli web-surfers responded to these reactions with their own curses towards Arabs. The reactions were published in Arabic and Hebrew.Mor Yosef left behind his parents and three sisters, two of whom had special needs. He studied at the Comprehensive School in Ashkelon and enlisted in Givati ​​a year and four months ago.On the day of the attack, Mor Yosef was sent a chilling voice message in which his friend asked, "If you pass through Givat Assaf, do not forget me, my brother." Mor Yosef was not supposed to be at the hitchhiking station that day, but he agreed to replace a friend who asked him to replace him, and so he died.The attack took place on Thursday morning, when terrorists opened fire at a group of soldiers who were at a hitchhiking station at the Assaf intersection in Binyamin. The commander of the Binyamin Regional Brigade, Colonel Sharon Assman, toured the scene of the attack at the Assaf junction and assessed the situation on the ground after-the-fact.This past July, comments were published on Shahar Levy's profile, the partner of IDF soldier Aviv Levy, who was killed on the border of the Gaza Strip. She eulogized him on Facebook, and immediately received various verbal responses, in Hebrew and Arabic.She made the post private, or removed it, but the commentators also posted the comments in other publications connected to her account. The reactions are very harsh, and some call for the murder of other Israelis and threaten it.In addition, among the messages of condolence, one can find Israeli responses that scoff at Arab web-surfers.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



