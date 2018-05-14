May 14 2018
|
Iyar, 29, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Ahead of Nakba Day, IDF drops leaflets warning Gazans not to approach border

"Stay away from the security fence, from terror instigators and the violent rioters! Save yourselves and prioritize building your future!"

By JPOST.COM STAFF
May 14, 2018 07:55
1 minute read.
Ahead of Nakba Day, IDF drops leaflets warning Gazans not to approach border

A Palestinian boy displays a leaflet dropped by the Israeli military at the Israel-Gaza border, east of Gaza City May 14, 2018.. (photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMMED SALEM)

IDF jets distributed leaflets to Gaza Strip residents from the air on Monday morning ahead of large Nakba Day protests expected to take place along the Gaza-Israel border, warning them not to approach the security fence.

"You are taking part in violent riots which jeopardize your lives. Hamas is taking advantage of you in order to hide its failures and is threatening you and your family members' well-being," read one Arabic-language leaflet distributed by the IDF.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


"The IDF is prepared to face all scenarios and will act against every attempt to damage the security fence or harm IDF soldiers or Israeli civilians. Do not let Hamas cynically use you as its puppet," the leaflet read.

"Stay away from the security fence, from terror instigators and the violent rioters! Save yourselves and prioritize building your future!"

Gazans have been protesting along the border with Israel for the past six weeks as part of what organizers have called the Great March of Return, with demonstrators throwing stones, Molotov cocktails and rocks, as well as launching incendiary kites, toward Israeli troops.

But this week’s mass protests are expected to be much more aggressive.

With the opening of the US Embassy in Jerusalem on Monday followed by Nakba Day and the beginning of Ramadan on Tuesday, the IDF is gearing up for several days of violence in its most explosive arenas.

The IDF is expecting tens of thousands of protesters at some 20 sites along the Gaza border fence.

A further leaflet distributed by the IDF encouraged Gazans to question the Hamas government in control of the southern enclave.

"Hamas promised to improve the Gaza Strip's infrastructure – have they? Hamas promised to establish new medical and educational centers – have they? Hamas promised to tend to civilians' needs – have they? Hamas promised that participating in their riots would improve your lives – Do you think that'll happen?" read the leaflet.


Related Content

A Palestinian Hamas militant takes part in a rally marking the 30th anniversary of Hamas' founding i
May 14, 2018
'Nakba Day': To create better future, Palestinians must overcome the past

By CHARLES BYBELEZER/THE MEDIA LINE

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut