Ahead of Nakba Day, IDF drops leaflets warning Gazans not to approach border

IDF jets distributed leaflets to Gaza Strip residents from the air on Monday morning ahead of large Nakba Day protests expected to take place along the Gaza-Israel border, warning them not to approach the security fence.



"You are taking part in violent riots which jeopardize your lives. Hamas is taking advantage of you in order to hide its failures and is threatening you and your family members' well-being," read one Arabic-language leaflet distributed by the IDF.





"The IDF is prepared to face all scenarios and will act against every attempt to damage the security fence or harm IDF soldiers or Israeli civilians. Do not let Hamas cynically use you as its puppet," the leaflet read."Stay away from the security fence, from terror instigators and the violent rioters! Save yourselves and prioritize building your future!"Gazans have been protesting along the border with Israel for the past six weeks as part of what organizers have called the Great March of Return, with demonstrators throwing stones, Molotov cocktails and rocks, as well as launching incendiary kites, toward Israeli troops.But this week’s mass protests are expected to be much more aggressive.With the opening of the US Embassy in Jerusalem on Monday followed by Nakba Day and the beginning of Ramadan on Tuesday, the IDF is gearing up for several days of violence in its most explosive arenas.The IDF is expecting tens of thousands of protesters at some 20 sites along the Gaza border fence.A further leaflet distributed by the IDF encouraged Gazans to question the Hamas government in control of the southern enclave."Hamas promised to improve the Gaza Strip's infrastructure – have they? Hamas promised to establish new medical and educational centers – have they? Hamas promised to tend to civilians' needs – have they? Hamas promised that participating in their riots would improve your lives – Do you think that'll happen?" read the leaflet.