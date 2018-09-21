Ari Fuld's family at scene of attack: 'We choose life!'

Ari Fuld, 2018.
(photo credit: FACEBOOK)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Ari Fuld's family rose to his grave Friday morning in Gush Etzion, then continued to the site of the terror attack in order to pass on a message of empowerment centered around Fuld's Jewish pride and hope for the future.
"We have grown and will continue to grow from what has happened and we choose life," said Yonah Fuld, Ari's father. "Despite the private, bitter pain, we are filled with pride at his bravery and from the path Ari lived his life on. We'll continue on his way."
"He is a part of us," Tamar, Fuld's daughter, said.
Ari Fuld lived in Efrat with his wife Miriam, and was the father of Tamar, Naomi, Yakir and Natan. He served as a sergeant in an elite paratroopers unit in the IDF reserves, and also served on the Efrat emergency squad. He was murdered in a terrorist attack on Sunday.
The family said that they are overwhelmed by the great hug they receive from the nation and requested that the Israeli people "continue on this way—the proud, headstrong, Jewish way in the land of Israel. This is what Ari would have wanted."
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>