Balloon terror continues, kids in kindergarten forced to run for shelter

Children in a kindergarten near Kiryat Gat were forced to run for shelter on Wednesday as a suspicious batch of balloons possibly carrying explosives was seen drifting close to the kindergarten, according to Channel 13.In a video, the balloon can be seen drifting as the teacher calls the crying children to come back to the building while they were playing outside in the yard.
Meanwhile, another batch of explosives attached to balloons were spotted in a field near Sderot, near the Gaza Border Strip.The Israeli Air Force carried out airstrikes on several Hamas targets late on Tuesday night following three rockets that were launched towards Israel earlier in the night.A spokesperson for the IDF said that three rockets were launched from the Gaza Strip, all landing in open fields near the town of Netivot.
תיעוד | רגעי האימה בגן ילדים בקרית גת: בלון נפץ חלף בשמיים והגננת קראה: "כל הילדים להיכנס לגן" (יניר יגנה) pic.twitter.com/GVo0d1vNSc— וואלה! חדשות (@WallaNews) February 5, 2020
