The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Balloon terror continues, kids in kindergarten forced to run for shelter

In a video, the balloon can be seen drifting as the teacher calls the crying children to come back to the building while they were playing outside in the yard.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 5, 2020 13:53
Balloons attached to an explosive charge landed in an open field near Sderot (photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Balloons attached to an explosive charge landed in an open field near Sderot
(photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Children in a kindergarten near Kiryat Gat were forced to run for shelter on Wednesday as a suspicious batch of balloons possibly carrying explosives was seen drifting close to the kindergarten, according to Channel 13.
In a video, the balloon can be seen drifting as the teacher calls the crying children to come back to the building while they were playing outside in the yard.

Meanwhile, another batch of explosives attached to balloons were spotted in a field near Sderot, near the Gaza Border Strip.
The Israeli Air Force carried out airstrikes on several Hamas targets late on Tuesday night following three rockets that were launched towards Israel earlier in the night.
A spokesperson for the IDF said that three rockets were launched from the Gaza Strip, all landing in open fields near the town of Netivot.


Tags Israel Sderot explosive balloon
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The Holocaust needs to be above politics By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Are rabbinical schools becoming anti-Israel pulpits? By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader Women leaders absent from parties ahead of Israel's elections By EMILY SCHRADER
Daniel Pipes Israeli Arabs say no to Palestine By DANIEL PIPES
What happened that caused Netanyahu's annexation blunder? By YAAKOV KATZ

Most Read

1 Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, UAE welcome Trump peace plan
Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud walks with US President Donald Trump during a reception ceremony in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 20, 2017
2 This peace plan comes with a map, why is this significant? - analysis
The new Israeli-Palestinian border map
3 Trump peace plan: Israeli control over settlements, Palestinian state
Construction near Efrat in the West Bank
4 Iranian media: CIA agent behind Soleimani killing shot down in Afghanistan
The wreckage of an airplane is seen after a crash in Deh Yak district of Ghazni province, Afghanistan January 27, 2020.
5 Did The Simpsons predict the coronavirus outbreak?
Bart and Homer Simpson in "The Simpsons."
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by