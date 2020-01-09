The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Bennett doubles down on Palestinian demolitions

Palestinians warn they may ask ICC to accelerate probe on settlements.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF, KHALED ABU TOAMEH  
JANUARY 9, 2020 22:01
Defense Minister Naftali Bennett and Kobi Eliraz (photo credit: Courtesy)
Defense Minister Naftali Bennett and Kobi Eliraz
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Pursuant to his pledge to eradicate illegal Palestinian building in Area C of the West Bank, Defense Minister Naftali Bennett on Thursday appointed Kobi Eliraz to head a task force to accomplish that goal.
“The territorial future of the Land of Israel is at stake,” he said, calling Eliraz a “bulldozer.”
Unfortunately, the Palestinians have been able to take over our territory without any interference, Bennett said.
“The State of Israel has simply not been up to the task of stopping them,” he said, adding: “We are changing direction and embarking on a battle that Israel must win... The defense establishment will fight for this territory, and it is essential for someone to lead this campaign.”
Eliraz is a resident of the Eli settlement. He spent four years as the Defense Ministry adviser on settlement affairs under the last three defense ministers prior to Bennett. He thanked Bennett for the opportunity to head such an important and challenging task.
Gush Etzion Regional Council head Shlomo Ne’eman welcomed the appointment, saying a real battle is being waged that will determine the country’s and the settlements’ fate for future generations. “There can be no concession and no retreats,” he said.
The right-wing NGO Regavim also welcomed the appointment. It has long warned the Palestinian Authority is deliberately seizing control of Area C of the West Bank by placing illegal construction in key sites to ensure a de facto Palestinian state in Area C. Many on the Israeli Right, including Bennett, say Area C should be part of Israel’s final borders.
The Israeli Left, many of whom support the placement of Area C within the borders of a future Palestinian state, have argued that illegal Palestinian building there is the direct result of Israel’s policy of not granting them enough building permits.
According to the left-wing group B’Tselem – The Israel Information Center for Human Rights in the Occupied Territories, the IDF during Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s tenure has demolished 1,385 Palestinian residential units.
On Wednesday, Bennett told the Kohelet Policy Forum that as defense minister he planned to work toward the application of Israeli sovereignty over Area C. It is a move that can not happen until a new government is in place. But Bennett said he already planed to act as if the territory was part of Israel.
The PA and several Palestinian factions on Thursday condemned Bennett’s remarks, warning that the annexation of any part of the West Bank to Israel would be considered a war crime.
PA government spokesman Ibrahim Milhem said the “occupation government knows very well that any step to annex lands from the occupied West Bank and its natural resources and wealth is a war crime.”
Statements by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Bennett in recent days “reflect the continuation of the occupation government in imposing a fait accompli policy and exercising the arrogance of force to seize more Palestinian lands,” he said.
The statements and policies of the Israeli government would prompt the Palestinians to increase demands of the International Criminal Court (ICC) “to accelerate the opening of the settlement file as the most prominent in the cases submitted to the court,” Milhem said.
The PA government has taken upon itself the task of “supporting Palestinians living in areas adjacent to settlements, land reclamation projects and launching various development projects,” he said.
Milhem repeated the PA government’s invitation to Palestinian university graduates to go to the Jordan Valley and for opening the doors of investment in front of them.
In July 2019, the PA government, in response to Israeli talk about applying Israeli sovereignty to the Jordan Valley, announced it would no longer recognize the classifications of areas in the West Bank that divide administrative and security control between the PA and Israel.
The Palestinian ruling Fatah faction also strongly condemned Bennett’s statements, calling them “a kind of madness and political recklessness.”
A Fatah spokesman in Ramallah said Bennett’s statements were part of the preelection campaign in Israel.
He warned that the policies of the Israeli government would “lead to more tensions and destruction in the region.”


Tags Naftali Bennett Palestinians Settlements demolition
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Poland’s Israel problem By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Center Field: Leaders’ credibility chasms By GIL TROY
Neville Teller Iran’s entrenchment in Iraq By NEVILLE TELLER
Gershon Baskin Encountering Peace: The next disruptive technology By GERSHON BASKIN
Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz Hadran Alach – We Have Returned to You By RABBI SHMUEL RABINOWITZ

Most Read

1 US-Iran crisis threatens all-out war in Iraq, Mideast, world - Iraqi PM
A Ghadr 1 class Shahab 3 long range missile is prepared for launch during a test from an unknown location in central Iran
2 US assassinates Qasem Soleimani, Iran slams 'cowardly US bombing'
Qasem Soleimani, commander of IRGC Quds Force
3 Soleimani was a monster, wanted atomic cloud over Tel Aviv - German newspaper
Major General Qasem Soleimani (April 2016)
4 The Ottomans are back - what does that mean for Israel?
The Ottomans are back
5 Soleimani's luck couldn't last; this time he met his end (obit-analysis)
Iranian Revolutionary Guard Commander Qassem Soleimani (left) stands on the frontlines during an offensive operation against Islamic State in the town of Tal Ksaiba, in Iraq, in 2015
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by