Bulldozed into a pre-election escalation - analysis

An escalation with terror groups in the Gaza Strip a week before the third round of elections in Israel is not something Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was gunning for, but rather was bulldozed towards.Despite ongoing -albeit a small amount- rocket fire by Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad towards southern Israel, Netanyahu’s government had been focused on securing a long-term ceasefire with Hamas. Former Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman on Saturday spilled the beans that several journalists had been barred by military censor from publishing: a secret visit to the capital of Qatar by Mossad head Yossi Cohen and the head of the IDF’s Southern Command Maj.-Gen. Hertzi Halevi to persuade the Qataris to continue funding the group.Liberman told Channel 12 that the Israeli officials “begged” with the Qatari envoy to the Gaza Strip Mohammed al-Emadi and Qatari national security advisor Mohammed Bin Ahmed al-Misna to keep sending money to the blockaded Strip. They agreed and millions will continue to make their way to the Strip. Israel meanwhile had just granted 2,000 work permits for Gazans (in addition to the 5,000 from last year) and had extended the permitted fishing zone back to 15 nautical miles.All the while, Israeli politicians like Defense Minister Naftali Bennett and Minister of Public Security Gilad Erdan continue with their harsh rhetoric, claiming that Israel is planning to “fundamentally change” the situation regarding the Strip and warning that “there may be a military operation in coming days”But all these moves and words by the Israeli government to extend the period of “relative calm” in the south and prevent an escalation with Hamas before elections are worth absolutely nothing when the main player is PIJ, a group who has no responsibility to care for the residents of the blockaded enclave.This round started with gruesome footage of an IDF bulldozer lifting the mutilated corpse of 27 year-old PIJ terrorist Muhammed Ali al-Na’im after he was killed by IDF fire while planting an explosive device along the Gaza perimeter fence.Footage from the scene which went viral on social media showed the IDF bulldozer driving at high speed toward a group of Palestinian youth throwing stones to prevent them from retreiving the body. Several people were seen carrying one individual, but the bulldozer was seen lifting Na’im's body from the ground before it returned to Israel along with an IDF Merkava tank which had been guarding it.Hamas and PIJ had threatened to avenge his death so it was just a matter of time, and intensity. When PIJ struck back, towards communities around the Strip, Israel one-upped them and struck targets belonging to the terror group (not belonging to Hamas) in Gaza and for the first time, in Syria.PIJ, the second most powerful group in the Strip, has been left relatively unscatched by Israeli airstrikes until recently and is estimated to have 8,000 rockets (more than Hamas) and a fighting force of 9,000 men with another 6,000 fighters.The majority of PIJ’s rocket arsenal are more primitive than those of Hamas and have a shorter range, but the group has launched their new short-range Badr-3 rocket which has a 250 kilogram warhead towards Ashkelon in the past. In the last round of fighting with PIJ in November when the group fired close to 400 rockets towards Israel’s homefront over the course of 50 hours, Hamas stayed out of the fighting.During that round Israel also reportedly sent a message through United Nations Special Envoy for the Middle East Nickolay Mladenov that the IDF would assassinate the group’s leader Jihad Ziad al-Nakhla, who lives in Damascus, if the rocket fire continues.While no such actions were taken in November, the message was given. And reiterated once again by the strikes in Syria on Sunday night. Elections or not, Israel will respond with force to rocket fire. Until the next time.