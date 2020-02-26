COGAT, Qatari envoy, UN coordinator meet in Jerusalem, discuss Gaza

The Coordinator for Government Activities in the Territories [COGAT] Major General Kamil Abu Rokon met with the Qatari envoy Mohammed al-Emadi and the UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Nickolay Mladenov in Jerusalem on Tuesday, according to Kan news.
The meeting was initiated by Abu Rokon. The three discussed the recent escalation between Israel and the Gaza Strip and ways to return the situation to routine.
On Tuesday, Hamas demanded from mediators between the terrorist group and Israel that Israel remove the restrictions on the fishing zone and border crossings placed on the Gaza Strip during the recent escalation by Wednesday. Hamas also demanded the entry of thousands of workers from Gaza.Nearly 100 rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip into southern Israel during the latest round of violence between Israel and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ). The IDF responded with multiple waves of strikes on PIJ targets in both the Gaza Strip and Syria. No further rockets have been fired since a ceasefire reportedly took effect on Monday night. No official source has confirmed the ceasefire.