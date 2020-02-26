The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

COGAT, Qatari envoy, UN coordinator meet in Jerusalem, discuss Gaza

The meeting was initiated by Abu Roken. The three discussed the recent escalation between Israel and the Gaza Strip and ways to return the situation to routine.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 26, 2020 08:42
Trails are seen in the sky as Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets that were fired from Gaza, in Sderot, southern Israel February 24, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)
Trails are seen in the sky as Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets that were fired from Gaza, in Sderot, southern Israel February 24, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)
The Coordinator for Government Activities in the Territories [COGAT] Major General Kamil Abu Rokon met with the Qatari envoy Mohammed al-Emadi and the UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Nickolay Mladenov in Jerusalem on Tuesday, according to Kan news.
The meeting was initiated by Abu Rokon. The three discussed the recent escalation between Israel and the Gaza Strip and ways to return the situation to routine.
On Tuesday, Hamas demanded from mediators between the terrorist group and Israel that Israel remove the restrictions on the fishing zone and border crossings placed on the Gaza Strip during the recent escalation by Wednesday. Hamas also demanded the entry of thousands of workers from Gaza.
Nearly 100 rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip into southern Israel during the latest round of violence between Israel and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ). The IDF responded with multiple waves of strikes on PIJ targets in both the Gaza Strip and Syria. No further rockets have been fired since a ceasefire reportedly took effect on Monday night. No official source has confirmed the ceasefire.


Tags Israel Gaza United Nations qatar cogat
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Why Bernie Sanders' snub of AIPAC is wrong- Opinion By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ksenia Svetlova A new type of peace in the Middle East By KSENIA SVETLOVA
Jeff Barak Benny Gantz's missed opportunities By JEFF BARAK
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's personal calendar, week of March 17 By DAVID BRINN
Susan Hattis Rolef Where to go after Israel's third election in a year next week? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Does Iran’s regime plan to destroy the tomb of Esther and Mordechai?
Iranian armed forces members march during the ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran September 22, 2019
2 Steven Spielberg's daughter to start career in adult entertainment
Director Steven Spielberg poses at the premiere of the HBO documentary film 'Spielberg' in Los Angeles, California, US.
3 Iran’s government and media lied about coronavirus outbreak, riots erupt
Iranian couple wearing protective masks to prevent contracting a coronavirus walk at Grand Bazaar in Tehran, Iran
4 Five dead, 150 infected as Italy fights coronavirus outbreak
Tourists wearing protective masks travel on a gondola in Venice, Italy, February 7, 2020.
5 Rocket fire continues after Islamic Jihad announces unilateral ceasefire
A rocket is fired towards Israel, in the southern Gaza Strip February 24, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by